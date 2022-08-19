ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Von Miller expected to play vs. Broncos in preseason game

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ax61S_0hNDq9pw00

While the Denver Broncos have taken a conservative approach with their starters in preseason, the Buffalo Bills plan to give most of their starters a “healthy amount” of snaps against the Broncos on Saturday, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

Denver’s coaching staff has implied that Russell Wilson won’t play. Josh Allen will play for the Bills, though, along with most of their regular starters.

On defense, Von Miller is listed as a starting defensive end for Buffalo, and he’s expected to play against his former team. Miller might be going up against the Broncos’ backup offensive linemen, which is unfortunate news for quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.

Miller spent the first ten and a half years of his career in Denver, winning Super Bowl MVP honors after a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Last year, the Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, where he went on to win a second Super Bowl before becoming a free agent.

Now with the Bills, Miller’s aiming to win a third ring. If Buffalo doesn’t win it all, though, Miller has said he hopes to see Denver win another Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh's offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the better interviews in the NFL, and that’s been the case for years. Just as Tomlin can wax eloquent on the state of his team and life in general, he can also get straight to the point. Tomlin was in a mood to do the latter after reviewing the tape of his offensive line following Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their surprisingly snappy defensive front. All three of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph — had defenders in their faces far too often for Tomlin’s taste, and he was making that clear in word and deed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, NY
Local
Colorado Football
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Buffalo, NY
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Brett Rypien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Mvp#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy