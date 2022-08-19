Von Miller expected to play vs. Broncos in preseason game

While the Denver Broncos have taken a conservative approach with their starters in preseason, the Buffalo Bills plan to give most of their starters a “healthy amount” of snaps against the Broncos on Saturday, coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

Denver’s coaching staff has implied that Russell Wilson won’t play. Josh Allen will play for the Bills, though, along with most of their regular starters.

On defense, Von Miller is listed as a starting defensive end for Buffalo, and he’s expected to play against his former team. Miller might be going up against the Broncos’ backup offensive linemen, which is unfortunate news for quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien.

Miller spent the first ten and a half years of his career in Denver, winning Super Bowl MVP honors after a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Last year, the Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, where he went on to win a second Super Bowl before becoming a free agent.

Now with the Bills, Miller’s aiming to win a third ring. If Buffalo doesn’t win it all, though, Miller has said he hopes to see Denver win another Super Bowl.