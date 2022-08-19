ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now

It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
The Final Summertime By George Of The Year Is Set For Wednesday

If you have been putting off getting to Summertime By George this summer, your time is about run out! The final chapter of the weekly concert series is set for Wednesday, August 24th when the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage. Summertime By George has grown into one of the area's...
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement

UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
Gas Prices Fall Nationally For 10th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the ten straight week, despite some areas seeing a slight rise in prices. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82. The national average price for gas has fallen 5.1 cents...
Top Hot Date Spots in and Around St. Cloud to Experience

Being new to the St. Cloud area I am trying to find new and fun experiences for my honey and I. So when I asked YOU to let me know what the hot date spots are in and around St. Cloud, you showed up big with a MIX of great ideas so thank you! Can't wait to visit these different suggestions and see what becomes our favorite. Perhaps, even you'll discover a new destination on this list! In no particular order, this is what you said are your favorite date spots:
Drought Checks Going Out This Week

ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer’s mailboxes this week. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million. According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
WACOSA Theater Workshop Coming To GRRL

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library is hosting an all-abilities theater workshop this next week. The WACOSA Kids all-abilities theater workshop is next Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 am until noon. The two-day adaptive event for kids and their families is based on the book “We’re Going On...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

