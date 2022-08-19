MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
MISSOULA, Mont. - The animal rescue "Big Sky Happy Tails" was created this year by owner Myranda Campbell. The rescue focuses on rescuing and fostering pets such as cats and dogs, but also fosters farm animals and reptiles. Many of the animals that they receive are overflow from other rescues...
LOLO NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Smoke reports were called in after a lightning storm over the Lolo National Forest Saturday night. Crews are responding to four confirmed fires, two of which are expected to be contained by the end of shift Sunday. They will also continue to respond to...
