Premier League

BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC

Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
SB Nation

Everton at Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Match Preview | Toffees still seeking first win of season

Everton make the short trip north to the Fylde coast to take on League One side Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup second round still seeking their first win of the season. A tally of one point from three games and the continued failure to sign a striker has made Evertonians twitchy, eroding some of the feel-good factor emanating from their great escape last season.
BBC

A special 102nd birthday celebration

I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
The Guardian

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
