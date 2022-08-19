Read full article on original website
'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James
Ever since breaking into the first team, English international Reece James has been loved and adored by Chelsea fans, especially making an impression on the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp sees positives but how concerning is Reds' poor start?
For any team, losing for the first time in a calendar year, in August, would be little more than a blip but for Liverpool there's a feeling that it is more concerning than that. The Reds' 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Monday saw their opponents leapfrog them in the...
Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat
Liverpool’s poor start to the season got worse in their third match of the Premier League - suffering a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
BBC
West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri joins Hammers from Chelsea in deal worth £15m
West Ham have signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m. The 28-year-old Italy international has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for £13m plus £2m in add-ons. Palmieri spent last season on loan at Lyon...
Report: Manchester City Target Anthony Gordon Wants To Join Chelsea
Anthony Gordon has given Chelsea a massive boost in their pursuit of him this summer by telling Frank Lampard he wants to leave the club. The 21-year old winger wants to play Champions League football, and him asking to leave Everton has put Chelsea in a really strong position.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal - Anthony Martial Assists | Second Half | Manchester United 2 - 0 Liverpool
Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United appears to finally be working as the Dutch planned after two poor performance games in a row from the Red Devils.
Casemiro completes $60M move to Man United from Real Madrid
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro for a reported $60 million on Monday, hours after the Brazil international made an emotional departure from Real Madrid after nine years at the Spanish club. The 30-year-old Casemiro has signed a contract until 2026, with the option...
BBC
John Herron: Midfielder's Larne contract terminated by mutual consent after pro-IRA T-shirt image
Larne have confirmed that John Herron has left the club after his contract was "terminated by mutual agreement". It comes after images of Herron at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media. "We can confirm John Herron has left the club, after his contract...
BBC
Alan Shearer column: Ex-Newcastle captain says his old side could be 'best of rest'
It was a magnificent game of Premier League football between Newcastle and Manchester City on Sunday that had everything - from great players to great excitement and a great atmosphere. There are lots of teams that go up against City and Liverpool that try to sit in and defend, soak...
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea | Player Ratings
Brenden Aaronson gave Leeds the lead in the first half after Edouard Mendy's horror mistake, with Rodrigo and Jack Harrison grabbing the other two goals. Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on, being awarded a second yellow card for a pull on Joel Gelhardt.
BBC
Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS・
SB Nation
Everton at Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Match Preview | Toffees still seeking first win of season
Everton make the short trip north to the Fylde coast to take on League One side Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup second round still seeking their first win of the season. A tally of one point from three games and the continued failure to sign a striker has made Evertonians twitchy, eroding some of the feel-good factor emanating from their great escape last season.
BBC
A special 102nd birthday celebration
I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool win
Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family before Monday’s victory over rivals Liverpool. Supporters are at their wits’ end with the controversial owners, and recently-formed group ‘The 1958’ led the latest demonstration against the Americans before kick-off. Fans congregated at the Tollgate pub, about half a mile from the stadium, for the planned rally before the game.
