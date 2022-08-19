ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
NBC News

Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
CBS Minnesota

Dozens of sunken WWII ships resurface in drought-stricken river

As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.The Danube, which is Europe's second-longest river, stretches from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany to the Black Sea in eastern Romania. Its water levels reached one of their lowest points in almost a century this year, and recently fell five feet in three weeks' time at a stretch near Budapest, the Associated...
CNET

4 Billion-Year-Old Piece of Earth's Crust Found Under Australia

Researchers at Australia's Curtin University have discovered a piece of the Earth's crust that dates back 4 billion years. The chunk, found underneath the South-West of Western Australia and about the size of Ireland, was discovered by researchers using "lasers smaller than a human hair." The lasers targeted grains of...
morningbrew.com

Drying rivers reveal historical treasures

As droughts stalk the globe, drying rivers and watersheds have disrupted cargo flows in Europe, led Tesla and other manufacturers to suspend production in China, and forced American farmers to cut back on water use. But shrinking water levels have also unearthed remarkable artifacts that were thought to have been...
Phys.org

Unexpected historical discovery: Remains of famous Sami woman recovered

The remains of a famous Sami woman have been identified amongst Karolinska Institutet's anatomical collections. Representatives from the medical history and heritage department visited Malå on Friday, August 19, to present the findings and initiate a repatriation process. Since 2015, Karolinska Institutet has been making an inventory of the...
