Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Rare fire tornado rips through northeast Portugal
Video filmed by a firefighter shows a rare fire tornado in northeast Portugal. Fire tornadoes come from a mix of conditions involving heat, wind, and dust. The country has been facing a tough fire season with over 2,000 first responders battling blazes.Aug. 23, 2022.
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain
A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
Dozens of sunken WWII ships resurface in drought-stricken river
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.The Danube, which is Europe's second-longest river, stretches from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany to the Black Sea in eastern Romania. Its water levels reached one of their lowest points in almost a century this year, and recently fell five feet in three weeks' time at a stretch near Budapest, the Associated...
Bodies in suitcases mystery deepens as it's revealed mum left the country four years before her children's remains were found in a storage unit
A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police say. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters.
CNET
4 Billion-Year-Old Piece of Earth's Crust Found Under Australia
Researchers at Australia's Curtin University have discovered a piece of the Earth's crust that dates back 4 billion years. The chunk, found underneath the South-West of Western Australia and about the size of Ireland, was discovered by researchers using "lasers smaller than a human hair." The lasers targeted grains of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
morningbrew.com
Drying rivers reveal historical treasures
As droughts stalk the globe, drying rivers and watersheds have disrupted cargo flows in Europe, led Tesla and other manufacturers to suspend production in China, and forced American farmers to cut back on water use. But shrinking water levels have also unearthed remarkable artifacts that were thought to have been...
Phys.org
Unexpected historical discovery: Remains of famous Sami woman recovered
The remains of a famous Sami woman have been identified amongst Karolinska Institutet's anatomical collections. Representatives from the medical history and heritage department visited Malå on Friday, August 19, to present the findings and initiate a repatriation process. Since 2015, Karolinska Institutet has been making an inventory of the...
Extreme weather in China leads to drought, wildfires
China's largest freshwater lake has shrunk by 75 percent and wildfires are raging in the west as the country experiences the effects of extreme weather conditions.Aug. 23, 2022.
In Mexico's coast, village's water and future threatened by Maya train project
VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. One controversial...
Watch: Silo at Beirut port collapses to the ground
The remaining ruins of the smoldering northern silos at Beirut port collapsed on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust.Aug. 23, 2022.
geekwire.com
OceanGate’s explorers update their view of a tattered Titanic and the life around it
After his second yearly series of dives to the Titanic, the CEO and founder of Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate says the deterioration of the world’s most famous shipwreck is continuing apace. “We’ll have some better data next year, but it definitely is in worse condition this year than it was...
NBC News
443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0