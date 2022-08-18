ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KAKE TV

Many colleges across Kansas return to classes Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students across Kansas return to campus for the first day of classes and it marks what might feel like the most normal return to campus since the pandemic started. In 2020, classes were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hanging out on campus wasn't...
KAKE TV

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KAKE TV

More than 14 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than 14 million people across the southern Plains were under flood watches and warnings Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. About 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain had already fallen across the...
KAKE TV

New training address epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Indigenous women across the country and right here in Kansas are 10 times more likely to be kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered. The crimes are rarely prosecuted. Kansas lawmakers hope a new haw would help change that. That law has been on the books for a little over a year, now.
KAKE TV

CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
