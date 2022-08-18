Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Many colleges across Kansas return to classes Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students across Kansas return to campus for the first day of classes and it marks what might feel like the most normal return to campus since the pandemic started. In 2020, classes were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hanging out on campus wasn't...
KAKE TV
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
KAKE TV
Robots roaming Kansas fields, part of farmer's larger mission for chemical-free farming
A Kansas farmer is using robots to help weed and mow crop fields in an effort to eliminate chemicals from farming. Clint Brauer, the founder of Greenfield Robotics, created the robots with help from engineers. They weed and mow crop rows. “When their crop comes up, they normally have to...
KAKE TV
More than 14 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than 14 million people across the southern Plains were under flood watches and warnings Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. About 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain had already fallen across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
New training address epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Indigenous women across the country and right here in Kansas are 10 times more likely to be kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered. The crimes are rarely prosecuted. Kansas lawmakers hope a new haw would help change that. That law has been on the books for a little over a year, now.
KAKE TV
CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
KAKE TV
‘This is not a long lasting issue’: El Dorado Lake under blue-green algae watch
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
Comments / 0