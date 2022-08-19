Read full article on original website
Allure
Sarah Hyland Got Married Wearing This TikTok-Viral Makeup
The bride's subtle glow accentuated all of her natural features. The day one says "I do" to their chosen partner is led by sometimes months or years of preparation. Leading up to that special day, one must spend a lot of time fantasizing about what their wedding day glamour will look like.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles
Click here to read the full article. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Allure
Bella Hadid Nailed One of the Year's Biggest Hair Trends Like It Was Nothing
Leave it to Bella Hadid to nail one of the summer's biggest hair trends like it's NBD. The model, who loves experimenting with trends from the past and present, posted her take on the TikTok-approved pony braid to Instagram Stories, where she posted a snapshot of herself riding in the backseat of a car. In the selfie, Hadid poses in minimal makeup (or maybe none at all) to show some love for her friend Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode — but it's her braided pony we can't stop thinking about. (Well, OK, her flawless skin and pale bleached brows are great, too.)
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Breathtaking Ralph Lauren Gown to Marry Ben Affleck (Again)
Yesterday was a nice day for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's (a.k.a. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck's) white wedding. One month after their surprise Vegas nuptials, the couple held a full weekend bash at the Tender Bar actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they were photographed taking portraits after the evening ceremony. For her second trip down the aisle, the bride wore a pure-white Ralph Lauren gown, featuring short sleeves, a modest neckline, and a textured circular train.
‘I’m a Makeup Artist, and These Are the 3 Golden Rules for Faking a Smooth Finish on Textured Skin’
Whether it's wrinkles, acne scars, or enlarged pores, everyone has a bit of texture on their skin—and (despite what Instagram filters may have you believe) no amount of makeup can make it disappear. But with proper application, you can make sure you're not making the texture more apparent, explains Emily Amick, a makeup artist in New York City.
Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding
The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck’s Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor’s house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
Heidi Klum’s Under-$20 Secret to Popping Pimples Without Scarring
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Can we all just be honest for a second? Seriously. This is a safe skincare space. We’ve popped a few pimples in our lifetime. Okay, okay. We’ve popped a lot of pimples in our lifetime. Like, way more […]
Real Simple
Ask a Beauty Editor: Best Drugstore Concealers (Under $15!)
Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss
If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
I Tried Two TikTok Eyeliner Trends—This One Looked Best
The ‘siren eye’ vs. ‘doe eye’ debate is all the rage on BeautyTok lately, the fan-dubbed section of TikTok videos that centers around makeup trends and DIY instructions. As a winged eyeliner fan since the days of Alexa Chung’s eyeliner tutorials and other cat-eye tips from 2014 Tumblr, I had to take a stab at both.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry in a Lavish Georgia Ceremony
Congratulations are in order (again) for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!. Just a few weeks after their whirlwind Vegas nuptials, the superstar couple have tied the knot in a second wedding party, a private ceremony on the Good Will Hunting star's Riceboro, Georgia estate, per Page Six. Celebrity guests included Affleck's longtime collaborator and close friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso and director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. In photos obtained by Page Six, guests appeared to all be dressed in white for the lavish nuptials.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Makes a Surprise Cameo in Duchess Meghan's First Spotify Podcast Episode
Prince Harry had a hilarious surprise interaction with Serena Williams, the first guest of Duchess Meghan's new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duke of Sussex briefly walked into Meghan's makeshift recording studio in their Montecito, California, home while she was conducting her interview with Williams. "Look who just popped in," Meghan...
A Hair Expert Says These 'Harsh' Hair Mistakes Make Your Wrinkles And Fine Lines More Obvious
This story was authored by hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell, M.D. of Eve Magazine. Hair Styling Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older. Long bangs or unkempt hair will make you look messy and unprofessional. Coloring Your Hair Without Consulting An Expert. Coloring your hair without the help...
Emma Watson Just Debuted Her Shortest Hair Ever As the New Face of Prada
It’s official: we can add Emma Watson to the short list of people who look good with baby bangs. The actor and activist is the face of Prada’s new Paradoxe fragrance and she’s looking incredible in a short pixie. We can’t remember a time when Watson’s hair was this short, though we’ve seen her chop off her locks since her Harry Potter days. The stunning campaign was shot by photographer Harley Weir. Of course, being Emma Watson, she didn’t just model for the brand. She collaborated with Prada by directing the fragrance’s film short. “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models...
Harper's Bazaar
Duchess Meghan Nails 9-to-5 Style in a Pinstriped Blouse and Cream Pants
Duchess Meghan's latest outfit is offering some major return-to-office workwear inspiration. Spotify recently released a new promo video for the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, Archetypes, in which she's filmed wearing the perfect nine-to-five outfit. Plopping down on a green velvet couch and adjusting the mic stand before her, Meghan wore a brown-and-white pinstriped blouse from Anthropologie, leaving the neck tie open. She paired the top with a pair of tapered beige trousers and her signature heeled pumps. For accessories, the duchess opted for a classic gold Cartier Tank wristwatch and a gold Cartier bracelet. Over her sleek high ponytail, Meghan also wore black headphones.
In Style
Olivia Wilde's Date-Night Shoes Are So Unexpected
As far as footwear goes, date nights with your significant other usually call for ankle-breaking heels, sexy thigh-high boots, or strappy sandals — basically, anything that's worthy of showing off during a night out on the town. But Olivia Wilde is turning that age-old notion on its head with her latest out-to-dinner shoes.
Jennifer Lopez Is All Abs In This Matching Black Workout Set On The Way To Dance Class
Jennifer Lopez may be busy preparing for her and Ben Affleck’s second wedding this weekend, but it looks like she’s still found time to work out if this recently-released picture is anything to go by. Those abs do *not* look like they belong to someone who neglected the gym, let’s put it that way!
