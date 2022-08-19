ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
How to Get Rid of Stubborn Belly Fat

Originally Posted On: https://rejuvenatehhi.com/how-to-get-rid-of-stubborn-belly-fat/. Did you know that if your waist measures more than 40 inches as a man or 35 inches as a woman you’re automatically at a higher risk of certain health issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and heart disease?. While it’s not a certain predictor...
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
What is a pegan diet?

The pegan diet takes aspects from a paleo and vegan diet and combines them into a way of eating that claims to have health benefits. However, the diet may be too restrictive for some people and excludes foods that some research suggests are beneficial. This article defines the pegan diet...
I Ate In a Calorie Deficit & Still Not Losing Weight? 7 Reasons Why 2022

Does this sound familiar? You are exercising and eating fewer calories than you are burning, but you still aren’t losing weight? Nothing can be more aggravating than when you do everything correctly, but the pounds are not coming off. So if you’re asking yourself, “why am I not losing weight in a calorie deficit?” you are certainly not alone.
Is Spinach Good For Weight Loss? Health Benefits & Diet Plan 2022

What do your mum and Popeye the sailor man have in common? They both wanted you to eat your spinach. Turns out not only can spinach help us fulfill our fiber and nutritional requirements, but it can also help you lose a lot of that vacation weight we have been promising to sweat out in the gym.
