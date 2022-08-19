Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash
Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game
PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James
Ever since breaking into the first team, English international Reece James has been loved and adored by Chelsea fans, especially making an impression on the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
Phil Foden decides against passing to Erling Haaland for simple tap-in yet again
Phil Foden has frustrated plenty of fans after deciding against passing to Erling Haaland for the second consecutive game. Manchester City went 1-0 up early on away at Newcastle courtesy of captain Ilkay Gundogan, who finished off a fine flowing move. But they had a number of other great opportunities...
Casemiro completes $60M move to Man United from Real Madrid
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the signing of Casemiro for a reported $60 million on Monday, hours after the Brazil international made an emotional departure from Real Madrid after nine years at the Spanish club. The 30-year-old Casemiro has signed a contract until 2026, with the option...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kieran Trippier scores stunning free-kick to put Newcastle 3-1 up against Manchester City
Kieran Trippier scored a stunning long-range free-kick to put Newcastle 3-1 up in a pulsating affair against Manchester City at St James' Park. Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead early on but Eddie Howe's side responded brilliantly and led at half-time courtesy of goals from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson - both assisted by the unplayable Allan Saint-Maximin.
‘I apologise on his behalf’ – Anthony Joshua’s team-mate claims someone should have ‘saved’ him from emotional rant
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S former team-mate Frazer Clarke apologised on his behalf for the Brit's lengthy rant in the wake of losing to Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, was beaten by Usyk for the second time in 11 months on Saturday night as the Ukrainian claimed a dominant split decision victory in Saudi Arabia.
Footage of Antonio Rudiger’s outrageous run during Real Madrid match has gone viral
Footage has emerged showing Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger going on a crazy run during the match against Celta Vigo. On Saturday evening, Carlo Ancelotti’s side saw off Celta 4-1 after goals from Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde. Iago Aspas was on the score sheet for the hosts.
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea - Match Report
Chelsea takes a 3-0 defeat to an in-form Leeds United team as the Blues lose their first game of the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage
Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter. A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.
Comments / 0