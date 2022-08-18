ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible

A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain moves in Sunday.

SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain arrives this weekend. Here’s the timing.

TONIGHT: Unfortunately for most Arkansans, our nights with temperatures in the 60s won’t continue tonight. Folks in the southern half of the state will see increased humidity and low temperatures staying in the low 70s. Upper 60s are still likely north of I-40. Skies will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze of around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Fifty-Fifty Weekend

A cold front will bring much higher shower and thunderstorm chances late this weekend. Tropical moisture surging north from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rainfall especially south of I-40. The cold front is expected to become quasi-stationary which will lead to continued rain chances especially...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE

