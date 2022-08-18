Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible
A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain moves in Sunday.
SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain arrives this weekend. Here’s the timing.
TONIGHT: Unfortunately for most Arkansans, our nights with temperatures in the 60s won’t continue tonight. Folks in the southern half of the state will see increased humidity and low temperatures staying in the low 70s. Upper 60s are still likely north of I-40. Skies will be mostly clear with a light southeast breeze of around 5 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Fifty-Fifty Weekend
A cold front will bring much higher shower and thunderstorm chances late this weekend. Tropical moisture surging north from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rainfall especially south of I-40. The cold front is expected to become quasi-stationary which will lead to continued rain chances especially...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish
MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
thv11.com
Violent arrest in Arkansas makes national headlines
After a video of a violent arrest circulated on social media, an investigation is now being conducted. Various leaders give their reactions to the incident.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
