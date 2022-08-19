ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

whlm.com

Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered

Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wkok.com

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.

BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of selling crack, pills waives preliminary hearing

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he sold drugs to an undercover agent. Joshua Serrano, 33, was arrested and sent to Lycoming County Prison after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office reportedly completed two drug transactions in May. Serrano allegedly sold .46 grams worth of crack to an undercover agent for $100. In another incident the same...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September

WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
WINFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Crews spend hours cleaning up spill on I-99 after crash

UPDATE 8/22– A hazardous material spill caused by a crash on I-99 kept crews busy from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. In a Facebook post by Alpha Fire Company, they said that a call came at 4:17 p.m. to help with a crash between a tractor trailer, that was carrying hazardous material, and another vehicle […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges

Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 25-29, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 25-29 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

