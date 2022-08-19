Read full article on original website
Pa. man accused of illegally obtaining $16K in COVID-19 relief funds
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has been accused of illegally receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was charged Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud. A signed plea agreement was filed simultaneously. Bubnis is accused of claiming he...
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert.
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Man Found Safe, PSP Cancels Alert. No details are out yet on the safe discovery of Michael Reich today. No details but police say he was found okay. BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night.
Teen dead after Huntingdon County high-speed chase
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police. Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on […]
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
Man accused of selling crack, pills waives preliminary hearing
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges he sold drugs to an undercover agent. Joshua Serrano, 33, was arrested and sent to Lycoming County Prison after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office reportedly completed two drug transactions in May. Serrano allegedly sold .46 grams worth of crack to an undercover agent for $100. In another incident the same...
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged vandalism suspect
The State College Police Department requested public assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged criminal mischief incident in June 2022, according to a press release. According to the release, the man allegedly marked graffiti in the Pugh Street Garage at 124 S. Pugh St. Anyone who has information...
Brothers killed in standoff had 1,000+ guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Lock Haven man, 71, sentenced to state time for stalking, PFA violations
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Larry Fetter, 71, of Lock Haven, was sentenced Monday to a 12 month to 66 month period of state prison time after an extended string of criminal convictions and repeated failure to abide by court-imposed supervision. According to a release from the office of Clinton...
Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Crews spend hours cleaning up spill on I-99 after crash
UPDATE 8/22– A hazardous material spill caused by a crash on I-99 kept crews busy from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. In a Facebook post by Alpha Fire Company, they said that a call came at 4:17 p.m. to help with a crash between a tractor trailer, that was carrying hazardous material, and another vehicle […]
Township in Perry County to add broadband network site
Howe Twp. is embracing its role as a commerce hub with innovation. To that end, a former used car lot on Shortcut Road is being converted as a location for a Millennium broadband network for high-speed internet. During their Aug. 4 supervisors’ meeting, Chairman Dale Beaver said it was a...
Shamokin woman pushes case of knives at store clerk, faces assault charges
Shamokin, Pa. — A Shamokin woman threatened a convenience store clerk and pushed a display case of knives toward her, police say. Brandie Ann Haddock, 58, walked into the Penn Jersey Mart the evening of Aug. 13, screaming at the female clerk that she was an FBI agent and that the clerk needed to call the FBI, according to Patrolman Derek Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department. When the clerk asked...
Middletown Area School District students involved in hazing removed from team pending investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of July 25-29, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded July 25-29 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
