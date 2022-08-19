ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Charm recap: Naomie and Whitney make out, and Craig isn’t happy about it

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
 4 days ago
Last week was a dog wedding , and this week, two unlikely cast members made out. You never know what you’re going to get, especially on season 8, episode nine of Southern Charm .

The day after the nuptials, Leva Bonaparte went over to Naomie Olindo’s house to catch up (and work on their hangovers). Austen Kroll called Leva and they all talked about the previous evening. It turned out that Austen did end up seeing Ciara Miller, his on-again, off-again fling from Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House , after the reception. “Did you and Ciara have a rendezvous?” Naomie asked. “Wouldn’t you like to know?” he asked back, alluding to something indeed happened. However, Austen confirmed that he still likes Olivia Flowers even though she brought a blind date to the wedding. Maybe all isn’t lost there?

But Austen wasn’t the only one who got some loving after the bride and groom tied the knot. “Speaking of the dog wedding, I didn’t tell you, but right after, I did kiss Whitney [Sudler-Smith],” Naomie revealed, confirming it was “fun.” The juicy details didn’t stop there, and Naomie confirmed that Whitney spent the night at her place.

Now it was time for the group to take a road trip (via party bus) to Yemassee, South Carolina (a little over an hour from Charleston) to stay at Whitney’s friend’s impressive house.

As the group waited for Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell, we got a peek inside why they were running behind. The two, who had broken up in episode three and got back together in episode six , agreed their relationship was now in a weird place, and Kathryn didn’t feel like Chleb had her back. They were fighting a lot lately, and decided to take a break and to just be friends. “I’m really regretting getting back together with Chleb, because I think it was a weak move of mine,” Kathryn said in a confessional. “It’s better to be alone than with someone you can’t trust.” Kathryn and Chleb decided to skip the trip.

Back on the bus, the wheels got turning and so did the drama. Austen talked about how he had to stand at the altar with his ex-girlfriend, Madison LeCroy. Craig Conover chimed in saying that Madison will never apologize for what she did in their relationship, because she doesn’t think she did anything wrong. “And I hope you’re not texting Madison every single thing that we say,” Austen addressed Venita Aspen. Awkward.

The group arrived and Whitney showed everyone to their rooms. There were side eyes when Whitney was showing Naomie hers, because he gave her options for her to choose from and her own room. Austen and Leva were the only two who knew about the hook up, but Austen admitted that he told Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green (and they told Olivia).

After a day of ATVing and horseback riding, the group had some down time. Naomie, Taylor and Olivia were chatting, and Taylor asked Naomie if she had any new love interests in her life — knowing full well that she made out with Whitney. The chat turned to Olivia and the dog wedding. “So I don’t know if you know this, but when Austen saw that you were there with a date, he called Ciara. He like told Leva and I that they hung out,” Naomie said. Olivia didn’t understand how he could have feelings about her blind date who she doesn’t have history with, yet he hung out with someone he does have history with later that night. Retaliation much?

Don’t forget that Naomie’s ex-boyfriend, Craig, is in the friend group and doesn’t know about her and Whitney… yet. Austen made sure to take care of that one and filled him in before dinner. “You don’t give a sh*t like who she’s hooking up with or what she’s doing,” Austen said. “Who?” Craig asked. “Naomie,” Austen confirmed. “No,” Craig replied. “So, okay, because she made out with Whitney,” Austen said. Craig was visibly shaken by the news and kept pressing Austen for details. He then commented how it stinks that she went from him to Whitney and how that’s not fun. Little did they know that Whitney was right outside their room (which had the door open), and he heard the whole conversation.

At this point, nearly the whole group knew about Naomie and Whitney, so it was bound to make for an interesting gathering around the campfire before dinner. Shep asked Craig how he was doing, and the conversation led to talking about how Craig was years ago (a slacker with low ambition). Craig pointed the finger at Shep, saying that he was terrible to him and removing himself from Shep helped him progress in life. Shep didn’t necessarily take it personally, and believed Craig was lashing out because of how he felt about the Naomie and Whitney hook up.

Whitney joined in and confirmed that for years they were messing with Craig. Shep agreed, noting that they didn’t realize how sensitive he was. Craig, however, took that as a dig. “You can’t play the victim, Craig. You’re not a victim,” Whitney said. Craig chalked his and Shep’s words up to their “jealousy and deflection.”

If the preview for next week tells us anything, episode 10 is going to be good .

Southern Charm continues on Thursdays at 9pm ET on Bravo.

