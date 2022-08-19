Read full article on original website
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid 19, recovering at home
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has Covid-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney, who is 73, is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He...
Two Comets among NSAA Volleyball Players of the Week
(North State Athletic Association) BISMARCK – The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its first edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week, while her teammate Natalie Hadrava was selected as Defender-of-the-Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week.
RedHawks fall 6-0 to Chicago
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fall Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Dogs 6-0 to snap a 9 game win streak and fall to 58-29 on the season. The RedHawks were not able to get much going offensively as they were only able to get 6 hits on the afternoon. The Chicago Dogs scored 3 of their 6 runs off of home runs. The RedHawks still get the series win taking 2 out of 3 games against the Dogs.
RedHawks hold off late Chicago rally to win again
(KFGO/KNFL) A late Chicago Dogs rally wasn’t enough to break the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks win streak. The RedHawks built a 9-2 lead and hung on for a 9-8 win on Saturday night at Impact Field. Farg0-Moorhead’s win streak is now at nine games. John Silviano slugged a 3-run, first...
Bison Play to Scoreless Draw Against Southern
(NDSU Atheletics) THIBODAUX, La. – North Dakota State soccer wrapped up it’s opening weekend with a 0-0 tie against Southern University at the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou Sunday afternoon at the Thibodaux Regional Soccer Complex. NDSU would carry 61 percent of the possession in Sunday’s game...
