The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fall Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Dogs 6-0 to snap a 9 game win streak and fall to 58-29 on the season. The RedHawks were not able to get much going offensively as they were only able to get 6 hits on the afternoon. The Chicago Dogs scored 3 of their 6 runs off of home runs. The RedHawks still get the series win taking 2 out of 3 games against the Dogs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO