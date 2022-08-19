Read full article on original website
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
EAST GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST MAN FORCING HIMSELF ON WOMEN IN RIVER CINEMA BATHROOMS
On August 20, 2022, police officers from the East Grand Forks Police Department responded to the River Cinema, 211 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, at 10:47 a.m. The report was a sexual assault in the women’s bathroom of the movie theater. Corporal Alex Schilke (Cpl. Schilke) responded to the theater and spoke with Jane Doe, a known adult female. Jane Doe told Cpl. Schilke the following: she was in the women’s bathroom of the mall; when she came out of the stall, there was a man in the women’s bathroom; the man’s pants were down, and he said he had a knife; the man said he had a knife and he grabbed her wrist; she was able to fight the man off and exit the bathroom; the man was wearing all black; and, he dropped a black backpack on the sidewalk as he fled. Cpl. Schhilke then went toward the Blue Moose bar and restaurant and spoke with citizens who said they saw the suspect on a bicycle pedaling toward the river and possibly Grand Forks, North Dakota. The bicycle was identified as a turquoise “cruiser” style bike. He was a white male wearing all black. Sgt. Robertson arrived at the scene and transported Jane Doe to EGFPD to give a complete statement.
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
Man faces attempted murder charges following Wednesday stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say one man is facing serious charges, including attempted murder, after stabbing another person in Fargo Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., police were called to the 3400 blk. of 13th Ave. S. for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person who...
21 citations issued at Cass County sobriety checkpoint
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- On Saturday, August 20, the North Dakota Highway Patrol worked with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive (exit 351). The checkpoint was put in place from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. Over the course of the three-hour period, 417 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, […]
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Mayor Tim Mahoney tests positive for Covid 19, recovering at home
FARGO (KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney has Covid-19. A city spokesman confirmed to KFGO News that Mahoney tested positive late Friday. He experienced strong symptoms at the onset, especially over the weekend. Mahoney, who is 73, is using Paxlovid in his recovery at home and is feeling better. He...
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
