Newport, RI

rimonthly.com

The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) in Newport for swimming because of high bacteria levels. In a press release, RIDOH says that officials will continue to monitor and review beach water quality until Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport International Boat Show offers showgoers a full schedule of exciting activities to educate and entertain the whole family

The Newport International Boat Show announced today its schedule of showgoer activities to engage and excite the whole family. This year’s Show will take place September 15-18, 2022, at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport, Rhode Island. “Every year, the Newport International Boat Show attracts exhibitors offering...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
ricentral.com

Southern Rhode Island Newspapers

PaintCare Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to represent paint manufacturers (paint producers) to plan and operate paint stewardship programs in the United States in those states that pass paint stewardship laws. PaintCare was created by the American Coatings Association, a membership-based trade association of the paint manufacturing industry. Working with state and local government stakeholders, ACA passed the first paint stewardship law in the United States in Oregon in 2009. This legislation resulted in a pilot program for an industry-led program to manage postconsumer (leftover) paint.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Massachusetts marina fire, sparked by gas vapors, accidental

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital, investigators said. The fire...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Connie V. Mathias

Connie V. Mathias, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 19, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Connie was born October 17, 1934, in Portsmouth, RI, to Alfred and Mary (Anselmo) Correia, and was the wife of the late John Mathias. She was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth RI.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
mybackyardnews.com

ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON

Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
BOURNE, MA
iheart.com

Not A Drought Buster Yet- But More Rain To Come

Depending on where you are---you either got a lot of rain-- or just a touch. Providence about an inch according to the latest report. Burrilleville and Woonsocket got about 2 and a quarter inches a piece. Cranston a touch less than an inch and a quarter. It is a help.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport-Middletown School Regionalization touted during forum

The positives of school regionalization between Newport and Middletown were discussed Monday. During the early informational forum at the Knights Of Columbus Hall on Valley Road, the 50 people on hand heard a consistent message about the opportunities regionalization creates. More money from the state for education, for sure. But...
Turnto10.com

Garage collapses in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas leak disrupts traffic in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A gas leak disrupted traffic in Providence early Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a “strong gas leak” on the corner of North Main Street and Doyle Avenue. Providence police said construction companies working struck a gas line. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI

