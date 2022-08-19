Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch
The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet
The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto was once considered the ninth planet in the solar system. It was demoted in 2006. Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt,...
Celebrate 45 years of Voyager with these amazing images of our solar system (gallery)
NASA's twin probes, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have been exploring the cosmos for 45 years. Here, we take a look at some of their best images.
Ars Technica
No, seriously, NASA’s Space Launch System is ready to take flight
It's actually happening. NASA is finally set to launch its massive Space Launch System rocket, and barring catastrophe, the Orion spacecraft is going to fly to the Moon and back. The space agency's final pre-launch preparations for this Artemis I mission are going so well, in fact, that NASA now...
NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch
Aug 16 (Reuters) - NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month.
Phys.org
Where exactly will astronauts land on the moon? NASA is going to tell us
With NASA's first Artemis mission to the moon set to launch before the end of the month, teams are gearing up for future missions with astronauts including just exactly where the next people to set foot on the moon will be leaving their footprints. NASA has announced a news conference...
Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
Mesmerizing new James Webb telescope photo shows a strange spiral galaxy
NASA released the first images from the James Webb space telescope in July and the spacecraft hasn’t stopped yet. On top of official image releases, the raw data captured by the telescope has yielded an amazing amount of material, too. One of the latest images comes to us from an astronomy graduate and it gives us a mesmerizing view of the Great Barred Spiral Galaxy.
Universe Today
Ancient Coin Discovery With An Astronomical Mystery
What does the ancient coin found recently off the shores of Israel depict?. You never know what discoveries are waiting to be found in old records or artwork. A recent archaeological find sent us down just such an astronomical rabbit-hole, leading us to ideas that are fun and interesting to consider.
Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad
Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
Scientists finally locate mysterious, missing material in space
Scientists have finally located mysterious, missing material that appeared to have disappeared in space.When stars are growing, there is plenty of carbon monoxide around. It glows brightly in the protoplanetary disks where new worlds begin life, and scientists can easily find it.But much of it is missing, scientists have found over recent years. When scientists calculate how much carbon monoxide should be in those disks, and compare it with actual observations, something does not seem to add up.But scientists appear to have solved the mystery. The missing material has been hiding, in ice formations within the disks themselves, researchers...
Mars: The Red Planet
Mars is a rusty, red world and one of the most explored planets in the solar system.
NASA's interstellar Voyager 1 and 2 probes have now been in space for 45 years
NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 missions are the longest-running missions in the history of the iconic space agency. They have logged 45 years in space, bringing us close-up images of Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 1 was responsible for the 'pale blue dot' image taken at the suggestion of famous astrophysicist...
Phys.org
After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning
On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back.
Artemis 1 cubesats: The 10 tiny satellites hitching a NASA ride to the moon
The Artemis 1 mission will launch 10 revolutionary CubeSats into space with missions as varied as mapping water on the moon, assessing the risk of radiation to astronauts, and "drag-racing" past the moon.
Universe Today
How Weak Will Astronauts Feel When They First set Foot on Mars After Months in Space?
In the coming decade, in 2033, NASA and China intend to send astronauts to Mars for the first time in history. This presents numerous challenges, ranging from logistical and technical issues to ensuring that astronauts can deal with waste and have enough food and water for the months-long transit to and from Mars. But of course, there’s also the health and safety of the astronauts, who will be spending months traveling through space where they’ll be exposed to cosmic radiation and microgravity. There are even concerns that after months of exposure to microgravity, astronauts will have trouble adapting to Martian gravity.
