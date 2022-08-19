Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
My Mental Health Journey: Talking About My Mental Illness Saved My Life
This post is sponsored by HCA Midwest Health. Opinions belong to the writer. On the surface, I had everything going for me: a career in the Air Force, a desire to go to. dental school after finishing my dual degrees in psychology and Spanish, and a loving and supportive family.
People Are Sharing The "Burnout Meals" That Revive Them Both Emotionally And Physically, And They Sound Like Comfort On A Plate
"When I've hit a wall, eating this simple meal helps me feel better about my choices, which in turn helps me feel better emotionally."
momcollective.com
Back-to-School Mental Health Tips | Kansas City MomCast Episode 26
Going back to school can be exciting. It can also be terrifying, particularly for kids who have already experienced bullying, anxiety, stress, depression or trauma. Students today are grappling with intense experiences, social media and school shooting drills. Research Psychiatric Center treats adolescents and adults and offers behavioral health assessments...
momcollective.com
Creating Healthy Food Habits for Babies + Children
As a new mama with a teething little one, I know the time for solids is near— that means I have a few weeks to learn how to guide my infant with their journey to solids. Here’s the thing, helping our little ones discover food can be exciting but it’s also the perfect opportunity to guide them to health. Health is found far beyond food and that is their relationship with food.
momcollective.com
From Teacher to Mom… A Lesson in Grace
Prior to having children of my own, I was a teacher. I had no little children of my own at home to care for in the evenings, and I basically took care of myself and my dog all day with a brain capacity that I long to have again. I...
momcollective.com
Let’s All Give “No Comment” Parenting a Try
What is No Comment parenting. Well, when your kids are really young, you are always looking for advice from fellow parents. Playgroup gatherings are perfect opportunities to ask other moms about sleep issues, potty training, and temper tantrum strategies. As our kids grow older, and we become more comfortable with...
momcollective.com
Work-Life Balance and Keeping Kids Healthy
You’d probably agree that finding work-life balance can be difficult if you have children and a job. Managing a tight schedule while juggling a career and children is difficult and work-life balance doesn’t exist. We fair better when we accept that we need to integrate our work and our personal lives together.
momcollective.com
Back to School Bedtime
If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
