The Central Arizona chapter of CCIM, commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement, is offering two scholarships for classes in 2023 that lead toward getting the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member designation. The 2023 scholarship programs include:. The Tim Hatlestad, CCIM Endowed Scholarship, $1,000 value (CI 102, 103 or...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO