realestatedaily-news.com
Hunter Contracting Co. promotes pair of construction industry experts to Project Sponsor
GILBERT, ARIZONA – Hunter Contracting Co. proudly announces that it has elevated two Senior Project Managers – Adam Nash Sedgeman, P.E., and Ian Shantz – to the position of Project Sponsor. Sedgeman, a Hunter employee for over two years, will manage all Tucson and Southern Arizona operations....
realestatedaily-news.com
Multifamily Management Company Utilizes New AI Technology to Support During Labor Shortages
TUCSON / PHOENIX, ARIZONA - Amid a national labor shortage, MEB Management Services (MEB) found a unique way to ensure their resident are taken care of and their current employees aren’t overworked to fill in the employment gaps. By incorporating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology, MEB has saved more...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
realestatedaily-news.com
22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project Preliminary Construction Activities Begin
TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Preliminary construction activities are now taking place as part of the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard, and will continue through the end of 2022. The project will replace the existing weight restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity.
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
southernarizonaguide.com
Chef Wang: A Dining Review
On the day before Neighbor Roy and I were scheduled to do lunch, I asked him what kind of food he wanted to eat this Friday. He replied that he wanted Oriental. So I chose Chef Wang on Grant Road in Tucson. It was fairly close to our homes and from their website, looked like they had an extensive menu of good Chinese meals.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
Local bars concern for safety after stabbing at O'Malley's Bar & Grill
On Saturday evening, a fight broke out between two people who were asked to leave O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, and an employee was stabbed according to Tucson police.
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
Classmates of missing UA graduate student hoping for her safe return
29-year-old Jatel Agnihotri has been missing since splitting from friends at Zion National Park. Friends and classmates of the missing University of Arizona graduate student, are hopeful she is safe.
Sunrise Drive closed for repairs
Sunrise Drive is closed for the next two weeks due to a hole on the shoulder of the road caused by the heavy rain.
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
Getting around the University of Arizona
The campus spans over 300 acres, beginning south of 6th street all the way north of Speedway Boulevard.
thisistucson.com
Ube, matcha, buko pandan: This baker is bringing a taste of the Philippines to Tucson
Tucson isn’t home to a lot of Filipino food. There’s Fiesta Filipina in the food court at Park Place Mall, selling Filipino favorites like lumpia, pancit and pork adobo. About a street over is Nick’s Sari-Sari Store, which has a small restaurant tucked inside a market where you can find ube-flavored wafers and frozen fish. You might have seen food truck Johnny’s Philippine Grill at events around town, too.
Ignoring road barricades can come with a cost
“Road closed” signs on Harrison Rd. at the Pantano Wash were pushed to the side as drivers drove past them on Sunday.
prescottenews.com
$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water
Photo: PFAS have been used for decades in products such as firefighting foam, makeup and nonstick pans. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of...
KOLD-TV
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
