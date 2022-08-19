ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
getnews.info

Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving

Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
realestatedaily-news.com

22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project Preliminary Construction Activities Begin

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Preliminary construction activities are now taking place as part of the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard, and will continue through the end of 2022. The project will replace the existing weight restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity.
southernarizonaguide.com

Chef Wang: A Dining Review

On the day before Neighbor Roy and I were scheduled to do lunch, I asked him what kind of food he wanted to eat this Friday. He replied that he wanted Oriental. So I chose Chef Wang on Grant Road in Tucson. It was fairly close to our homes and from their website, looked like they had an extensive menu of good Chinese meals.
KOLD-TV

Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
12news.com

Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert

MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
thisistucson.com

Ube, matcha, buko pandan: This baker is bringing a taste of the Philippines to Tucson

Tucson isn’t home to a lot of Filipino food. There’s Fiesta Filipina in the food court at Park Place Mall, selling Filipino favorites like lumpia, pancit and pork adobo. About a street over is Nick’s Sari-Sari Store, which has a small restaurant tucked inside a market where you can find ube-flavored wafers and frozen fish. You might have seen food truck Johnny’s Philippine Grill at events around town, too.
prescottenews.com

$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water

Photo: PFAS have been used for decades in products such as firefighting foam, makeup and nonstick pans. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of...
KOLD-TV

Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22. Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.
