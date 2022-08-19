Read full article on original website
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Neighbors push back against road extension proposal near Nevada State College in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors in the Mission Hills area of Henderson are coming together to oppose a new road the city is proposing through their rural neighborhood. It would be a second way to access the Nevada State College and alleviate traffic around the school as it continues to grow. The proposal would be to extend Paradise Hills Drive making it a major thoroughfare.
Fox5 KVVU
PBR Rock Bar to leave its Las Vegas Strip location after 12 years
Miracle Mile Shops on Tuesday afternoon provided the below statement on behalf of Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager:ding location. PBR Rock Bar & Grill said that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, they were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord of their space.
Fire burns building west of Las Vegas Strip
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3600 block of Procyon Street near Twain Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas to shut down busy intersection as storm drain project begins
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A road closure to warn you about. Beginning at 9:00 Wednesday night, the intersection of Charleston and Eastern will be shut down for six days for work on storm drains. Although businesses in the area will remain open, some owners say construction has been tough...
Two Las Vegas locals win a total nearing $80k at Rampart Casino
An official for Rampart Casino said that two Las Vegas locals won jackpots that totaled close to $80,000 one August weekend.
fox40jackson.com
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. A fire...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
lasvegasadvisor.com
Vegas insanity; Penn’s bad boy; Lake Mead in peril
Imagine an 8.5-mile Las Vegas Strip. You may not have to because “experts” say “it’s in the cards.” What’s the cause of this crazed optimism? No, it’s not the economy. The prospect of a baseball stadium at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard bookended by a basketball one at Blue Diamond Road is spurring such fantasies of untrammeled growth. Already, Dream Las Vegas has leapfrogged Mandalay Bay as the nominal southern terminus of the Strip and Station Casinos has undisclosed designs on a major site immediately below South Point. Former MGM Resorts International spokesman Alan Feldman thinks developers could get so carried away, they’ll extend the Strip all the way down to M Resort but “At some point, water is going to be a limiting factor. It almost already is.”
8newsnow.com
Additional dates announced for Pine Dining
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
1oaklasvegas.com
Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)
The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
963kklz.com
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
Freethink
Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas
Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
news3lv.com
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
knpr
Las Vegas police recruitment numbers are down. Here's why and what they're doing
Since their peak year of 2017, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s recruitment numbers have been decreasing, and it’s not just due to expected retirements. Police have faced intense scrutiny amid the Black Lives Matter movement, following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. It’s a worry for...
wanderwisdom.com
Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip
I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
