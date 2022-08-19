ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Neighbors push back against road extension proposal near Nevada State College in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors in the Mission Hills area of Henderson are coming together to oppose a new road the city is proposing through their rural neighborhood. It would be a second way to access the Nevada State College and alleviate traffic around the school as it continues to grow. The proposal would be to extend Paradise Hills Drive making it a major thoroughfare.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PBR Rock Bar to leave its Las Vegas Strip location after 12 years

Miracle Mile Shops on Tuesday afternoon provided the below statement on behalf of Robert Buchanan, vice president and general manager:ding location. PBR Rock Bar & Grill said that after two years of negotiations with the Miracle Mile Shops, they were unable to reach a new deal with the landlord of their space.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasadvisor.com

Vegas insanity; Penn’s bad boy; Lake Mead in peril

Imagine an 8.5-mile Las Vegas Strip. You may not have to because “experts” say “it’s in the cards.” What’s the cause of this crazed optimism? No, it’s not the economy. The prospect of a baseball stadium at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard bookended by a basketball one at Blue Diamond Road is spurring such fantasies of untrammeled growth. Already, Dream Las Vegas has leapfrogged Mandalay Bay as the nominal southern terminus of the Strip and Station Casinos has undisclosed designs on a major site immediately below South Point. Former MGM Resorts International spokesman Alan Feldman thinks developers could get so carried away, they’ll extend the Strip all the way down to M Resort but “At some point, water is going to be a limiting factor. It almost already is.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Additional dates announced for Pine Dining

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Freethink

Free Lyft robotaxis are hitting Las Vegas

Lyft and autonomous vehicles company Motional have begun a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas. Motional’s autonomous Ioniq 5’s will be added to Lyft’s service, with riders being given the option of hailing an autonomous ride. The service will not require jumping through any special hoops, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV

