newportthisweek.com
Humanity Starts With Charity
As beneficiaries of the generosity from our community, we would like to do our part in giving back. The RHS Boosters will be holding a food drive at all athletic games this year. Please bring any non-perishable food items when you come support our teams. All donations will be going to the MLK Center in Newport, RI. #helpushelpourcommunity.
newportthisweek.com
Ida Lewis Distance Race
NEWPORT, R.I. (August 22, 2022) – Fully expecting light and variable breezes overnight, 43 sailing teams started the 2022 Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales on Friday, August 19 and returned throughout the day Saturday, August 20 to complete the event’s 17th edition. The wind conditions wound up ranging from 8-10 knots at the start to high teens and 20s out near Block Island to nearly nothing at points near the finish, making this one of the trickiest races in recent memory.
newportthisweek.com
Assault in Middletown, Saturday, Aug. 20
At approximately 6:12 pm on Saturday, Aug. 20 , Middletown Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Green End Ave. by Honeyman Ave. for a report of a male physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on scene, Officers located a female lying on the ground in front of a residence. The female had apparent serious injuries and was bleeding heavily. There was also a male party on scene with blood on his hands, arms and shorts.
