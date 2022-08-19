From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville

Read full article on original website
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Capital Region gas price update for August 22
Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.27 per gallon.
REPORT: The Capital Region’s most and least equitable school districts
Wallethub, a personal finance website, has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in New York. In this case, "equitable" means how much each district spends on students compared to their average household income.
Hannaford Announces Recall of Ground Beef Sold in Saratoga County Store
Hannaford has announced a recall of ground beef that was sold at a store in Saratoga County over the weekend. The supermarket chain says the recall involves its 81% ground beef that was available at the Via Rossi Way store in Ballston Spa between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday. There are concerns the product may contain foreign material and anyone who bought it can return it for a full refund. So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany
State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud in Montgomery County
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office charged an Amsterdam woman, accused of welfare fraud in the county. 37-year-old Tiffany Rourke was charged with offering a false statement and welfare fraud. She's accused of applying for SNAP benefits and failing to disclose the number of residents in...
Capital Region farmers' markets accepting supplemental benefits program
Due to the program's expansion, farmers' markets now offer SNAP/EBT and WIC services to shoppers. By participating in these programs, local farmers can stay in business, and healthy food can be available to consumers. "Our commitment to ensuring this is a space where all folks feel comfortable regardless of your...
Democrats angling to defeat Stefanik look to donors nationwide
Albany, N.Y. — If you have ever “liked” the Facebook accounts of the reality show " Duck Dynasty,” the Michigan pop star Kid Rock or the comedian Larry the Cable Guy, don’t expect to see campaign ads on the platform from Matt Castelli or Matt Putorti ahead of Tuesday’s congressional primary.
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash in Colonie
Colonie police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night on Central Avenue.
Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance
Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF TUITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO PART-TIME STUDENTS
(ALBANY, NY – August 19, 2022) Yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a $150 million expansion of New York state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide funding to students pursuing their college degree part-time. Expanding part-time TAP is part of a broader push by the governor to invest in public higher education and improve access and affordability for every student.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
