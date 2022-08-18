Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
muddyrivernews.com
Farm lease programs for landowners, renters offered Aug. 24 around Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at seven locations across the state. Participants can also attend via Zoom, says Joe Koenen, MU Extension county engagement specialist in agriculture and natural...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident south of Licking, patrol says
Two people were injured Saturday night in an accident south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a southbound 2016 BMW X5 was driven by Houjin Zheng, 39, of West Plains, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63 and overturned. A 6-year-old girl was...
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Washington Missourian
City of Union buys downtown property
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
myozarksonline.com
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County
Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Jefferson County man died and three other people were injured in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a boat with four men onboard crashed into a rock bluff at around 9:10 p.m. About four hours later, one of the passengers — 58-year-old Thomas McKown of Byrnes Mill — was pronounced dead.
myozarksonline.com
Kids Free Fishing Saturday 8/20/22 at Bennett Spring
The Kids Free Fishing Day at Bennett Spring State Park, originally scheduled for May 7, is being held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Free youth tags will be available at the park store. For more information about the event, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery at 417-532-8645. Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
krcgtv.com
Drug search warrant nets 56 grams of meth in Laclede County
The Laclede County Sheriff on Thursday arrested two people after executing a search warrant for drugs. Deputies, with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Lebanon Police Department executed the warrant on Amy Drive in Lebanon. During the search, they found 56 grams of...
myozarksonline.com
Search warrant on Amy Drive
2 people are facing possible charges following an investigation by the Lebanon Police Department, the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol. On Thursday law enforcement served a search warrant on Amy Drive and reportedly seized nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine, several items related to the delivery of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old woman was taken into custody with charges pending. A 61-year-old man was released at the scene with charges pending.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
kwos.com
The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!
Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
