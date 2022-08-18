The Kids Free Fishing Day at Bennett Spring State Park, originally scheduled for May 7, is being held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Free youth tags will be available at the park store. For more information about the event, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery at 417-532-8645. Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

