As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, this list will lead you to the most romantic restaurants in town. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Yamashiro means “mountain palace” in Japanese and it lives up to its name entirely. This jaw-dropping restaurant was built in 1914 and was initially meant to house an impressive collection of Asian treasures, yet it has turned into a treasure itself. It’s located 250 feet above Hollywood Boulevard, covered in ornate Oriental detailing and has romantic garden settings that will transport you straight to Kyoto. Adding to the incredible views, you can also find a menu that caters to just about any mood. Location: 1999 N. Sycamore Ave Hollywood, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO