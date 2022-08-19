BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO