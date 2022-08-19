ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting

The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year

A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association

North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in Pa. list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider

Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
