Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting
The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
Chester County Home to One of the 50 American Cities with the Highest Concentration of Historic Places
Chester County’s efforts to preserve its past have resulted in a wealth of history that visitors and residents can steep themselves in. However, one particular community has been nationally recognized for its stewardship in maintaining and protecting sites of deep significance. John Harrington assembled a list of the 50...
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
CCEDC Kicks Off Grand Opening of 190 West Business Center in Coatesville
Images via Chester County Economic Development Council. More than 100 people gathered Thursday for a celebration of National Black Business Month and the grand opening of 190 West Business Resource Center in Coatesville.
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
Three Chester County Residents Named Shapers of State’s Agricultural Landscape on PA Power 100 List
Chester County has three representatives on the inaugural Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania. The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.
Trestle bridge hike delivers grand views of the Susquehanna River
You can now walk or bike across one of the longest and highest railroad trestles in the nation, travelling high above the Susquehanna River for one of the river’s most breathtaking views. Visitors began streaming across the 125-feet-high steel span in the hot sun at midday June 2, following...
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Had Homes Sell Above Asking Price. 1 May Surprise You
Demand for houses is still high and inventory is at an all-time low. That means a rising asking price for houses on the market. Even so, homes in two Delaware County ZIP Codes managed to sell well over the list price, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The on-fire...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in Pa. list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
These 3 historic (and fun!) golf courses can be played for less than $50
Many golfers dream of absorbing the game’s rich history by driving down Magnolia Lane, attending service in Oakmont’s Church Pew bunker or tugging one of Merion’s signature wicker-basket flagsticks out of the hole. But let’s be honest, for many golfers, those dreams also may never become a...
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider
Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
