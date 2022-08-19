Read full article on original website
Related
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now
Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
‘The Sandman’: Ending Explained and Season 1 Breakdown
Finally, after more than 30 years, the epic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman we’ve been dreaming of is finally here. The show’s first season is now streaming on Netflix. It contains 10 episodes, and introduces us to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the living embodiment of dreams, along with other members of his family, the Endless. Various filmmakers spent decades trying to adapt the comics to no avail. Finally, Warners decided The Sandman should be a TV show rather than a movie, and it seems like that was a very smart call.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
‘Breaking Bad’: Jonathan Banks Still Struggles With 1 out of Character Mike Scene
Mike was put in a difficult position toward the end of 'Breaking Bad,' and made a tough choice that seemed out of character.
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Romantic Killer Manga Getting Netflix Anime Adaptation
Wataru Momose’s Romantic Killer manga is set to get an anime adaptation on Netflix, which will release worldwide on the streaming platform on October 27, 2022. “A high school girl refusing to be in love meets a wizard determined to make her fall in love. An epic battle begins!” announces the teaser video Netflix uploaded on its anime YouTube channel.
EW.com
The best horror series on Netflix
It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
CNET
The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Need to Watch
Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is sparse, but there are gems in there . Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video. Love...
Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show
Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14
If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.
Michelle Monaghan plays identity-switching twins in new show
You could say Michelle Monaghan’s co-star in her new Netflix series “ Echoes,” required her to do twice the work. Monaghan stars as twins, Gina and Leni, in the seven-episode thriller drama. “It’s a lot. It’s very, very much a lot,” the actor said, laughing, in a recent interview. “It was an intense project, as you can imagine. You know, it’s like pulling double duty, truly, but it’s also the very reason I wanted to do it, because it was a challenge that I hadn’t obviously explored before.” In “Echoes,” which begins streaming Friday, Gina and Leni aren’t just twins...
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
Comments / 0