ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic silver medalist Flückiger tests positive for doping

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwF6e_0hNCsjPC00
1 of 2

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships.

Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is approved for use in farming in some countries to promote growth in cattle.

Flückiger, who won a silver medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was in Munich for his event when his provisional ban was announced on Thursday. His Olympic medal is not affected by the case.

Swiss Cycling said it was informed earlier Thursday by Swiss anti-doping officials about the positive test in a sample taken June 5.

Swiss Sport Integrity said it was investigating and would not give more details until the disciplinary case was finished.

The 33-year-old Flückiger became a world champion in mountain bike team relay in 2019.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever.” She watched the 2021 U.S. Championships from the stands and caught the Olympics on TV, wondering if the dream that once appeared so tantalizingly close had slipped out of reach, maybe for good. Nope. There McClain was on Sunday night during the final night of the 2022 championships, the talent that had always been apparent on full display, buoyed by a self-belief borne out of a mix of loss, grief and determination.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID hiatus

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament. The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June and took the number one ranking in doubles following her recent win in Toronto.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathias Flückiger
NBC Sports

U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
GYMNASTICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Positive Test#Silver Medal#Swiss Cycling#Zeranol#Swiss Sport Integrity
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
SOCCER
Nature.com

Australia’s catastrophic rabbit invasion sparked by a few dozen British bunnies

Genome analysis shows that most Australian rabbits are descendants of wild rabbits shipped to near Melbourne in 1859. You have full access to this article via your institution. A genomic analysis has helped to show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen wild English...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy