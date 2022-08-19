Read full article on original website
It Started With One. Now, We Have Multiple Mail Thieves In Amarillo.
It all seemed to have started about a month ago. You may remember this lone mail thief that had a special key to get into the side of the big blue mail drop boxes you see around town. Well, make that USED to see around town. These blue mailboxes are...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
According to a New Study Amarillo is Getting Fat
Amarillo is well known for buried Cadillacs, Sod Poodles, and 72oz steaks. But apparently, it is slowly becoming obese. A new study by Bar Bend, found that Amarillo (specifically Potter County) citizens have become 5% more obese over the past 10 years. How was this determined?. The analysis of data...
Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa
Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
World’s Largest Branding Iron is in Vega, Texas
If you love to see the World's Largest anything, then you are about 30 minutes away from something spectacular. Did you know Vega, Texas has the World's Largest Branding Iron?. The branding iron is 22-foot-long, 3,000-pound branding iron with the XIT ranch logo. A bit of XIT Rodeo and Reunion...
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
If You Wear a Band Shirt in Amarillo Please Know the Band
If you go through your closet you probably have an old t-shirt that you just love. Odds are that shirt may be a t-shirt of a favorite band or artist. You may have picked it up at a concert you once went to. Oh, the memories. I have a few...
Time Running Out To Sign Up For Kids Inc Fall Sports In Amarillo
Fall is pretty much here. School is back in session. Temperatures have been cooling off recently. People are talking about football and pumpkin spice. That means time is running out if you want to sign your kids up to play in Kids Inc fall sports. There Are Several Activities For...
Signature Chefs Are Back In Amarillo!
I'm a sucker for things that benefit non-profit organizations, always have been. If an event supports a good cause, there's a good chance I'm going to be a part of it. When the event is something unique and fun, it's more likely you'll find me there supporting. The March of...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
More Amarillo History Is Feeling The Love. Now It’s Santa Fe Depot.
Recently, news came out regarding The Commons at St. Anthony's. Now, another iconic Amarillo landmark is getting a little love. The Santa Fe Depot is getting an addition. The new structure going in at the Santa Fe Depot is The Pavilion. It's an open-air structure that, according to a press release from the City of Amarillo, will enhance the entertainment aspects of the area.
See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo
Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Committing A Crime In Texas? Do You Have To Give Notice?
So usually when you are going to commit a crime, your hope is that you're going to get away with it, right?. Whether it be something like jacking a candy bar from the gas station, all the way up to a violent crime we won't speak into existence. Kinda makes...
Golfing For A Good Cause In Amarillo
So I'm an avid sports guy. Any chance I can get to go out and play sports is a good day for me. When you can couple that with playing sports for a good cause, you'll most likely definitely see me out there. The 3rd annual Swing Fore A Cause...
Be the Amarillo Piece That is Missing to Help the Autism Puzzle
Autism is one of those things we hear a lot about. It's one of those conditions that affect a lot of kids. Studies show that one in four kids are autistic according to autism speaks. So with so many diagnoses and no known cures, Brayden's Gift is stepping in to help with awareness.
Amarillo Be Ready Back to School Means Dreaded Fundraisers
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
