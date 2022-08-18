Read full article on original website
Miscues doom Panthers in loss to Guntersville
Photo: Southside Jerrod Harden (right) battles against Springville’s Chandler Chancellor during the Panthers’ 21-7 loss in high school football on August 19. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Guntersville turned three first-half turnovers into three touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Southside on August 18 at Barney Hood Stadium.
Ashville opens season with win over St. Clair County
Photo: Ashville’s Greyson Simpson kicks a 48-yard field goal as Jaden Harris holds during the Bulldogs’ 26-21 victory over St. Clair County in high school football on August 18. (Courtesy of Becky Staples Photography) Ashville won its opening game of the season for the ninth straight year with...
Titans fall to Georgia powerhouse
Photo: Gadsden City quarterback Matthew Sparks (left) is pressured by Carrollton’s Brodie Bradburn during the Titans’ 69-7 loss in high school football on August 19 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden City fell to Carrollton, Ga., 69-7, in the Titans’ season opener on August 19 at GCHS. Gadsden...
Patriots spread the wealth in win over Gaylesville
Behind touchdowns from five different players, including two on defense, West End crushed host Gaylesville, 63-26, in the Patriots’ season opener on August 19. Rockman Sainsbury and Kane Lawson each rushed for three touchdowns, while Jaxson Hamby scored a pair of defensive touchdowns. “I thought we played well considering...
Etowah blanks Springville in Glover’s debut
Photo: Etowah’s Briggs Freeman escapes from the grasp of Springville’s Andrew Carroll during the Blue Devils’ 35-0 win over Springville on August 18 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) The Matt Glover era at Etowah began on a positive note on August 18, as the Class 4A No. 8...
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament
Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
Gadsden, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pinson Valley High School football team will have a game with Gadsden City High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC
New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
Anniston Regional Training Center expanding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
0 COUNTY ROAD 3967
This 0.7-acre gem is located next to SMITH LAKE in Winston County, Alabama. This property is nestled in a prime location in Arley where ready to build a beautiful home away from the noise of the city. Just a short 4 minutes' drive south to reach Duncan Bridge Marina where Lewis Smith Lake is accessible. Boating & Kayaking are just 2 opportunities to enjoy the famous SMITH LAKE. Nearby are restaurants, shops and stores as well. Recreational Areas offer many trails to spend some relaxing time. There are six recreation areas scattered about the Bankhead National Forest, each offering a unique experience of its own. Property Summary Arley is a smaller town in the east of Winston County, AL. Although, Arley is a small town the surrounding area offers a lot of recreational activities. Arley is surrounded by a huge lakefront area to SMITH LAKE. It's the largest one in Winston County & Cullman County just a walk away from this parcel. Every single daily required store is located just 10 min.
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Longtime Trussville restaurant closes
TRUSSVILLE -- They came from behind bank counters wearing button-down shirts, down from ladders leaned high in the August sun and from their homes just a couple miles down the road. They came in two-door BMWs, Toyota trucks too large for the parking spaces and mid-size SUVs with the crimson script “A” stickered to the back windshield.
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
Homicide in Jacksonville – One Person in Custody
Jacksonville, AL – On August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm, the Jacksonville Police Department was dispatched to 1500 Block of Rochester Road SE in regard to a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers spoke to other individuals inside the residence who stated that a male had been shot inside the residence. Police Officers provided first aid to the victim, Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, but he succumbed to his injuries.
6 hurt when car, 18-wheeler collide; truck crashes into Alabama home
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were injured Friday night after an 18-wheeler collided with a vehicle before crashing into a house in northeastern Alabama, authorities said. According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened near the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in DeKalb County, WHNT-TV reported.
