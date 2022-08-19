PlayStation announced a new controller during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show. In a brief spot during the show, the company revealed the DualSense Edge, an “ultra-customizable” wireless controller for PlayStation consoles. Players will be able to customize just about every facet of the controller, from the stick caps on the thumbsticks to the buttons on the back of the controller to the thumbsticks’ sticks themselves, according to a blog post released after the show. Players will also have complete control over the Edge’s controls: each of the buttons can be remapped or deactivated, and the thumbsticks’ sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted at will.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO