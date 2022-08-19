Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play this week on any platform
While Destiny 2 is now a sprawling game full of expansions, it remains committed to helping new players who are interested in trying out the jump into the Destiny universe without feeling like they’re impossibly behind. That commitment remained unwavering today, with the announcement that for the next week, all Destiny 2 expansions will be free to play for players on all platforms.
dotesports.com
WoW: Shadowlands becomes temporarily free for returning players
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is currently free for WoW players who are interested in returning to the game. Starting today and lasting until Sept. 5, Blizzard Entertainment is launching a promotion in which returning WoW players who never jumped back into the game during the Shadowlands expansion will be able to do so free of charge.
dotesports.com
Best Thicc Fortnite skins of all time
Fortnite players can choose from a range of cosmetics, and new skins are added with every update. As one of the most popular battle royale games, it is impossible to ignore the impact of its pop culture collaborations. New outfits, events, and quests are regularly added to the game to make Fortnite a fresh experience for players. These popular culture collaborations bring various skins from different genres, including anime, comic book superheroes, athletes, celebrities, musicians, professional players, and content creators.
dotesports.com
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2
The most exciting time of the year for VALORANT players has arrived again with the release of Episode Five, Act Two. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
dotesports.com
Destiny 2 Strand subclass details: Grapple hook and more
The next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, is set to introduce a campaign set in a new Neptunian metropolis called Neomuna, and players will be able to use a new Darkness power in Strand to accomplish their missions. The new subclass was officially premiered during the Destiny 2 Showcase held by...
dotesports.com
How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.
dotesports.com
All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them
Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players. The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical...
dotesports.com
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
dotesports.com
Twitch streamers might be able to broadcast with banned streamers under new rules—including Dr Disrespect
Following Twitch’s recent ruleset change that allows partnered streamers to broadcast on multiple platforms, it is now technically possible for creators to broadcast alongside previously banned streamers, including the likes of Dr Disrespect. Twitch’s community guidelines strictly prohibit content creators from knowingly featuring banned or suspended users on their...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta
At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
dotesports.com
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?
After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
dotesports.com
All weapons in Saints Row (2022)
In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
dotesports.com
All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
dotesports.com
Fastest ways to earn money in Saints Row (2022)
When you’re one of the top gangs in the city, one thing matters above all else. If you don’t have the money to keep your gang happy and provide the necessary upgrades, you’ll have a bad time in Santo Ileso. Luckily, there are as many opportunities to earn money in this city as there are cars decked out in neon lights and paint.
dotesports.com
PlayStation introduces ‘ultra-customizable’ DualSense Edge controller
PlayStation announced a new controller during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show. In a brief spot during the show, the company revealed the DualSense Edge, an “ultra-customizable” wireless controller for PlayStation consoles. Players will be able to customize just about every facet of the controller, from the stick caps on the thumbsticks to the buttons on the back of the controller to the thumbsticks’ sticks themselves, according to a blog post released after the show. Players will also have complete control over the Edge’s controls: each of the buttons can be remapped or deactivated, and the thumbsticks’ sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted at will.
dotesports.com
What time does Gamescom start? Gamescom 2022 start time, schedule
Here's when the fun will start. It’s hard to believe, but Gamescom 2022 is already upon us. In the wake of June’s Summer Game Fest and the cancellation of E3, Gamescom is 2022’s next big game industry show. Over 500 companies will be bringing their games, consoles, products, and more to the show floor in Cologne, Germany. Fans should get ready for plenty of announcements, trailers, release date reveals, and even more hype-generating content.
dotesports.com
How to copy someone else’s crosshair in VALORANT
Have you ever spectated a teammate in VALORANT and saw a crosshair you just to have? Well, now you don’t have to ask them for a code; following the Patch 5.04 update, Riot’s FPS title now has a new crosshair copying feature. This new update, alongside a slew...
dotesports.com
EDward Gaming’s Viper is on pace to surpass 100 kills in 2022 LPL Summer Playoffs
EDward Gaming’s superstar AD carry Park “Viper” Do-hyeon has been one of the best players in his role since he entered the competitive League of Legends scene, and this year has been no different. The flamethrowing phenom has usually been a focal point of EDG’s gameplan, and it’s clear that the blueprint hasn’t changed all that much from their World Championship winning run to now.
dotesports.com
Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone
A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
