Annual Milford Oyster Festival kicks off this weekend in downtown Milford

The annual Milford Oyster Festival will kick off this weekend.



The Milford Oyster Festival will have 30,000 oysters all harvested in Milford waters by Briarpatch Enterprises, Inc.



Organizers say craft beer or premium wine will also be available.



The annual festival features live music and plenty of food.



Grammy Award winning songwriter, solo artist and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed, Scott Stapp, will be the main stage headliner.



The festival officially begins Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Milford.