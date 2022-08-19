Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine agricultural exports could rise to 4 mln T in August
KYIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday. Denys Marchuk, whose organisation...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Egypt's deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet - minister
CAIRO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy wheat from India still stood despite recent curbs on Indian exports, although the grain had not yet been shipped. India, the world's second biggest producer of wheat, banned private overseas sales of the grain on...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with global benchmarks, rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline of wheat in Chicago and rising pressure from new crops, analysts said on Monday, adding the pace of exports remained slow and farmers were concerned about storage capacity. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $325 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 850,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 890,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Prices in the domestic market fell as well as supply is rising rapidly, first of all of low protein 5th grade wheat, according to Sovecon. "Farmers are getting concerned about the storage availability: the crop is huge, sales are sluggish and the sunflower and corn harvest is approaching," Sovecon said, adding that it had observed such a situation for the first time since the 2017/18 season. There is a strong demand from the Russian farmers for grain storage bags and the equipment for them, it added. Russia remains mostly dry and temperatures are above normal, Sovecon said, adding that this could damage spring wheat and some late crops. "This also is becoming an issue for winter planting which is starting currently," it said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains on 172,000 hectares compared to 288,000 hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t +400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,950 rbls/t +275 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,420/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t -$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $967.3/t -$80.2 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 18*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 92.5 72.0 13.6 Crop, as of same 81.0 60.3 14.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.97 4.35 3.39 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.92 3.21 2.57 date in 2021 Harvested area, 23.3 16.6 4.0 mln hectares Harvested area, as 27.8 18.8 5.6 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise with export hopes
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Monday, led higher by gains in soymeal futures and signs of strong demand from China, traders said. * Soyoil futures also posted sharp gains, shrugging off weakness in the crude oil market. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said that export inspections of soybeans totaled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in line with trade expectations for 400,000 to 875,000 tonnes. USDA also boosted its estimate of the prior week's soybean inspections total to 768,328 tonnes from 744,571 tonnes. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to show good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. soybean crop at 58% on Aug. 21, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 31-1/4 cents at $14.35-1/4 a bushel, breaking through its 10-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages on its way to a one-week high. * CBOT December soymeal gained $13.10 to $415.40 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.65 cent higher at 66.35 cents per lb. * China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at six-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; wheat extends climb
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans settle slightly off midday highs | Tuesday August 23, 2022
September corn settled up 27¢ at $6.60. September soybeans settled up 43¢ at $15.70. Wheat also took a bit of dip but is still up overall. CBOT wheat is up 12¢. KC wheat is up 18¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢. Live cattle end the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 1-4 cents, soybeans up 8-14, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday:. WHEAT - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures ease on firmer U.S....
Agriculture Online
WTO goods trade indicator stable as growth stagnates
GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its global goods barometer was stable, pointing to stagnant global trade growth following a COVID-19 triggered slowdown. The Geneva-based body said its goods trade barometer was steady at 100 points, as the drag of the Russia-Ukraine conflict...
Agriculture Online
Ascot, Marsh insure grain ship from Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh and Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said on Tuesday they have provided coverage for a vessel carrying grain and food products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports under its new marine cargo and war insurance facility. Launched last month, it provides coverage up to $50...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -expert
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and summer corn next month in the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russian war
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Exports of key Ukrainian agricultural commodities have fallen by almost half since the start of the Russian invasion earlier this year compared to the same period in 2021, data from the agriculture ministry showed late on Monday. Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Feb....
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pesticide sales in Brazil jump as prices rise -industry group
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pesticide sales in Brazil rose by almost 18% to 34.26 billion reais ($6.65 billion) in the first half of the year, industry group Sindiveg told Reuters on Monday, attributing the rise to higher logistics and raw material costs. Sindiveg represents companies like Adama, Nutrien...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia says India committed to importing 2.6 mln tonnes of palm oil products
JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India is committed to importing 2.6 million tonnes of palm oil products worth $3.16 billion, Indonesia's trade minister said in a statement on Tuesday. The commitment was part of dozens of deals Indonesia's trade minister signed during a recent visit to India, the statement said,...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on corn, soybean strength
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, following rallies in the corn and soybean markets, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 12-1/4 cents higher at $8.00-1/2 a bushel. * The contract settled above its 10-day moving average. It also rose above its 20-day and 30-day moving averages during the session but failed to hold support above those key technical points. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 12 cents at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/4 cents to $9.09-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
Lula: Brazil doesn't need to cut a single tree to increase agricultural output
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday the country doesn't need to cut a single tree to plant more soybeans, sugarcane or raise cattle as he called for additional policies to rein in on deforestation. "If the world is willing...
Agriculture Online
Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month. Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal. (Reporting by Reuters;...
