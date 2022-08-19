Read full article on original website
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Will Smith freaks out after seeing massive spider inside home
Will Smith has documented a terrifying home invasion and told his followers he is now 'at a Holiday Inn' following the ordeal. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star posted footage of the incident on Instagram, revealing an eight-legged marauder that is so horrific that is sure to send a chill down your spine.
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
Khaby Lame tells fans to not give up their dreams as he shows how far he's come
TIkTok star Khaby Lame has shared a video of what he used to do for work in the past compared with now, and hoo boy, what a glow-up. TikTok's most-followed influencer on the popular app shared clips of himself labouring on a construction site and truck driving. But if we...
Owners of Indian restaurant Ryan Reynolds called 'best in Europe' had no idea who he was
The owners of a family restaurant that Ryan Reynolds described as the ‘best Indian in Europe’ had no idea they were serving food to a Hollywood A-lister when he placed his order. The Rahaman family have been running the Light of India restaurant in the Cheshire town of...
House of the Dragon birth scene was even 'more traumatic than what made it into series'
WARNING: CONTAINS HOUSE OF THE DRAGON EPISODE ONE SPOILERS. House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has opened up about his reaction to THAT harrowing first episode, admitting he opened the script and ‘loved’ what he saw for his character, even if it left tearful viewers absolutely reeling – and that the birth sequence was originally even more 'traumatic'.
Rick and Morty season eight is being worked on 'right now'
Rick and Morty season six is right around the corner with just a couple of weeks to go before the first new episode drops, and the people behind the show are already hard at work on future seasons. We know that back in 2018 between seasons three and four Adult...
Comedian's 'Job Centre' Edinburgh Fringe joke was one of the most savage ever
Today, Adam Rowe is one of the most successful comedians in the UK, having already won several awards for his stand-up act as well as his podcast. Back in 2018, however, it was his award win for the best joke at that year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival which really propelled him into the mainstream for the very first time.
What time does House of the Dragon drop in Australia today? Where can I watch it?
Four years after Game of Thrones’ final episode was released, fans of the franchise are finally getting a new show on HBO. House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel, which focuses on a tumultuous time in House Targaryen’s history.
Fans go wild as HBO drops first look at The Last of Us television series
HBO has dropped the first teaser trailer for The Last of Us television adaptation. The 30-second clip shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in several locations in this post-apocalyptic world. Bella's character Ellie says to Joel (Pascal): "Everybody I've cared for has either died or left me." A statement from...
Lord of the Rings prequel official trailer shows incredible look at most expensive TV series ever made
The new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a stunning demonstration of just why it's the most expensive TV series of all time. Watch the stunning new trailer here:. Telling the story of the world of Middle Earth before the Lord of the Rings movies...
Comedian wins Edinburgh Fringe Festival's funniest joke award
Masai Graham is the proud winner of the funniest joke at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for 2022. The comedian blew voters away with a simple but classic pasta-based pun. Members of the public are allowed to cast their votes for the Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award. It's the...
All the Easter eggs in the first episode of House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon premiered this week, and viewers learned that the new series is set 100 years into Targaryen rule of Westeros. The show opens with King Jaehaerys seated on the Iron Throne and 10 dragons on their side. But, in true HBO fashion, there is no obvious heir...
House of the Dragon creators defend traumatic birth scene in first episode
The creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones and spin-off House of the Dragon have defended a controversial scene in last night’s blockbuster first episode. WARNING: If you’ve not yet seen the first episode of House of the Dragon, you’ll need to watch it and come back.
