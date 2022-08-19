ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions

The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles and Red Sox meet, winner secures 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (60-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-58, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Orioles -103; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB Little League Classic gear includes Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles hats

Just over a week removed from the Field of Dreams Game, Major League Baseball will again be on display in a unique setting. The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet up in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between AL East foes looking to stay alive in the Wild Card chase. This the fifth time MLB teams will play at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. It's a celebration of Little League Baseball, with most of the crowd consisting of Little League players and families. Fanatics already has 2022 MLB Little League Classic hats for both the Red Sox and Orioles available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Orioles enjoy trip to LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — Before their matchup with the Boston Red Sox in the MLB Little League Classic, the Baltimore Orioles arrived in Williamsport and made a trip to Little League. A first for everyone on the Orioles roster, as they were greeting by a crowd of fans. “It’s been awesome to see […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’

The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018. Much has changed since then. By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night ...
BALTIMORE, MD
masnsports.com

Nats to face Phillies in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

SAN DIEGO – The Nationals have been selected to play in next year’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., against the Phillies, Major League Baseball announced tonight. The Nats and Phillies will face off Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at historic Bowman Field, home of the collegiate summer baseball...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Chat

Orioles Little League Classic game thread: vs. Red Sox, 7:10

You guys, tonight is gonna be awesome. The Orioles and Red Sox wrap up their three-game series this evening in the fifth annual Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. And it’s taken no time at all for the O’s to get into the spirit of things, from meeting their favorite Little Leaguers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Infielder Richie Martin Takes Out Kid Sliding Down Hill

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin managed to steal the show across MLB Sunday without taking the field once. The Orioles and Boston Red Sox will play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the sight of the Little League World Series. Martin, along with the rest of his teammates, spent the day interacting with kids. Some good interaction — some not so good interaction. A tribute to their younger days, Orioles players slid down hill using just a cardboard box as their vehicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: Little League Classic shows Adley Rutschman is already one of the faces of baseball

Before a parent dissuaded Adley Rutschman from sliding headfirst down the famed hill beyond Lamade Stadium’s right field wall, he first had to climb up it. As the Orioles’ rookie phenom did so, a throng of young admirers joined him, hovering around him with each step. Those children had waited through an interview he did during ESPN’s Little League World Series broadcast, with one even asking ...
BALTIMORE, MD

