Real estate has been heralded as the holy grail of bringing real-life assets on chain. More so than stocks, bonds and other assets. Real estate today suffers from a lack of liquidity and high transaction costs. As a result, since the advent of Ethereum and smart contracts, many have dreamed of the benefits of tokenized real estate. There has been much discussed and written about the challenges of having accurate title and deed, and the benefits of recording such data on the blockchain.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO