Crypto volatility returns; Big names investing in blockchain
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 22, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin and Ether hit by inflation concerns. Meanwhile, the number of USDC exchange deposits hits a 16-month low. And finally, top names invest US$6 billion in blockchain despite market wobbles. We’ll have more on...
Bitcoin has been mounting in DBS Digital Exchange in volatile June
Bitcoin custodied by Singapore-based DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) grew by 30% from April 30 to June 30 this year while Ethereum under custody grew by 3% during the same period. Bitcoin bought on DDEx in June was nearly four times that of April this year, while Ethereum purchased in the exchange in June was 65% higher than in April, DDEx said in a statement.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip; DOGE, SHIB slide; Jackson Hole, Merge in focus
Bitcoin and Ethereum edged down again in Monday afternoon trading in Asia, after both posted sharp declines on Friday and had a bit of a rollercoaster over the weekend that drove most other tokens lower. Dogecoin was the biggest mover today among the top 10 coins by market capitalization and logged a 3.09% fall in the past 24 hours.
If successful, Ethereum’s Merge will cause a sea change in ETH supply and value
With U.S. CPI data not as bad as expected, Ethereum was leading the crypto rally earlier this month. Not least because the Merge is coming, and it’s one of the most anticipated events in crypto this year. Scheduled for September, the Merge will change the supply of ETH and could even cause the second-largest cryptocurrency to become deflationary.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Problems with tokenizing real estate and how to fix it
Real estate has been heralded as the holy grail of bringing real-life assets on chain. More so than stocks, bonds and other assets. Real estate today suffers from a lack of liquidity and high transaction costs. As a result, since the advent of Ethereum and smart contracts, many have dreamed of the benefits of tokenized real estate. There has been much discussed and written about the challenges of having accurate title and deed, and the benefits of recording such data on the blockchain.
Creditors object to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager paying out bonuses
Creditors of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Holdings are objecting to the company’s request for funds to payout bonuses to staff, saying the employees are already “well-compensated.”. Fast facts. The creditors’ objection came after Voyager, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, submitted a motion on Aug. 2...
Tornado Cash storm; Australia plans crypto rules
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 23, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Tornado Cash sanction brews up a storm. Meanwhile, Uniswap blocks over 250 wallet addresses from front end in sanction compliance. Could Australia’s ‘token mapping’ plan be the way forward for crypto regulation?...
Cuban government starts selling dollars — with limits
Cubans have lined up by the dozens at exchange houses for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years.
Ronin hackers converted stolen ETH to BTC using sanctioned mixers: report
The hackers responsible for stealing US$610 million worth of crypto from Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge back in March have since transferred most funds from ETH into BTC using renBTC and privacy tools like Blender, ChipMixer, and TornadoCash, according to a report. Fast facts. The majority of the stolen funds,...
