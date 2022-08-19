Joe Salave'a: Competition ongoing, biggest goal is to constantly develop everyone on Miami DL

Miami Hurricanes DL coach Joe Salave'a (Photo by Neil Gershman)

First it was new Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele talking about how six to 10 defensive linemen will be in a rotation, with each considered a starter. Then it was players talking about how they anticipate a deep depth chart on the line, most recently Chantz Williams and Jared Harrison-Hunte weighing in on the topic after Thursday drills.

Now?

It’s DL coach Joe Salave’a’s turn.

“In the last six to seven years, the programs with success have built themselves up to where they are able to have bodies and the depth that accompanies the play,” Salave’a said in a UM athletic department interview. “Those are things we are working hard to push. Right now it’s very competitive. The biggest goal right now is that we’re constantly developing everybody.”

As part of the same interview series, DL Akheem Mesidor also spoke about the depth considerations for this Canes team.

“I love the depth because great D line groups have depth,” he said. “So you can rotate every four plays or whatnot and it makes sure the D line is fresh. It all starts up front. If everyone is fresh up front and active, it really helps the game. And the competition is great, it makes everyone compete at a high level because everyone wants to be great.

“We have good depth, good competition. Everyone wants the same goal, to win.”

Salave’a also pointed to “the energy” he feels from his linemen this fall camp.

“You feel what the players are going through each day,” he said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Reports out of fall camp point to a D line that’s consistently stuffing the run game, with the offensive line holding its own in passing situations.

For his part, Salave’a says he sees an offensive front that’s playing well and making his side of the ball better.

“It really challenges our guys,” Salave’a said. “That’s a dream for a defensive lineman, going against an offensive outfit that is well coached, well conditioned, that is physical.”

Salave’a says the goal for his group is to “make the offense one-dimensional.”

So stopping the run fits that description.

“For us the way the game has morphed into basketball on grass, you can’t get away from the principles of attacking your leverage and making sure you’re in the right fit,” Salave’a said.

The bottom line message Salave’a is giving his group with the season just over two weeks away?

“Hard work works,” Salave’a said. “This game will never change from that idea. If you train hard, are smart about understanding the intelligence that accompanies the play and with a team concept and spirit, it’ll be a terrific and tremendous result.”