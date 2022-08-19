ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning CaneSport 8.19.22

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42miMw_0hNCc6gs00
Good Morning CaneSport! (Photo by Gary Ferman)

Presented by LifeWallet

WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?

Well, the team will again practice this morning, so stay tuned for post-practice feedback from Mario Cristobal and players.

To hold you over till then? We caught up with 5-star OL target Samson Okunlola, who many feel good about joining this Miami recruiting class. So be sure to check out what he’s talking about. And we also have an update with DL coach Joe Salave’a with the progress of his group with the season just over two weeks away.

From yesterday?

Well, last night we had the big news that the Washington twins have canceled their plans to visit Louisville officially, so that’s great news for Miami regarding the pair of commits.

You also don’t want to miss our video from Greentree of the team working as well as our post-practice interviews with OL John Campbell and Jakai Clark as well as DL Chantz Williams and Jared Harrison-Hunte.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

5-star OT Okunlola reveals key detail about his announcement: “Pancakes will be involved”

John Campbell working at LT with Zion Nelson out: “If he comes back I feel it’s just open competition”

Jared Harrison-Hunte after Thurs. practice: Rotation keeping us fresh, DL “looking great”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Josh Gattis offense this year is something to keep a close eye on … Posted by maxlopez21

With Kevin Steele, you have YEARS of proven results, so you can get the warm and fuzzy about the scheme, game planning and execution you will get on gameday. Josh Gattis only has 3 years as an Offensive Coordinator 2019, 2020 and 2021 all of it being under an Offensive minded head coach. The Michigan Offense in 2019 and 2020 was not ranked well at all and in 2021 there were rumblings that Harbaugh ran the show (Internet BS but who knows). So to me he had one great year as an OC in 2021, and then landed as our OC. It will be very interesting to see the game plan he puts together at Texas A&M, knowing he had the whole off season to prepare (First 2 games are a joke) as well as how the rest of the year goes with game planning and play calling. Fingers crossed we have a badass OC and not a pretender.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

For me it’s like I’ve already signed when I commit. Unless something happens, and it would have to be drastic.

5-star Miami Hurricanes OL target Samson Okunlola

On3.com

Community Policy