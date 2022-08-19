Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
New Britney Spears Music Is Dropping This Week
Britney Army is in for a treat! Six years after she released her last album, Glory, Britney Spears is set to release new music this week! The 40-year-old singer has teamed up with Elton John for a highly anticipated collaboration for a duet titled "Hold Me Closer," a reimagined version of John's 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
K-Pop group Blackpink release music video for Pink Venom
K-Pop group Blackpink released a new music video for their new song Pink Venom, featuring members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé showing off their dancing skills in colourful and stylish attires.Pink Venom is the group’s first single in two years and has been released months ahead of their 9-month world tour in October 2022, starting in Seoul.The foursome has become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016 and have collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here. Read More This England: Kenneth Branagh portrays Boris Johnson in new dramaWednesday: Netflix releases trailer for Addams Family spin-offBetter Call Saul: What happened in Netflix series finale?
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser
When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor
Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
NPR
Encore: Composer John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma assemble 'A Gathering of Friends'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with renowned composer and conductor John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma about their collaborative album, A Gathering of Friends. It celebrates Williams' 90th birthday. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. John Williams has written so many of the movie scores that have gotten stuck in your head...
NPR
Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez
Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and that's true of Chalino Sanchez. But there's much more to his story, as the podcast "Idolo: The Ballad Of Chalino Sanchez" explores. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SANCHEZ") ERICK GALINDO: At age 31, the self-made...
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow Team Up to Host MTV Video Music Awards 2022
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and the masters of ceremony have officially been named! Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will team up to share emcee duties, it was announced on Thursday. In a press release for the event, the trio of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
50 Years Ago: ‘The Midnight Special’ Changes Music Entertainment
As incredible as it might sound now, there was a time when televised entertainment wasn't available around the clock. That all changed with Burt Sugarman's music-oriented variety show The Midnight Special, which debuted on Aug. 19, 1972. Until the early '70s, it was standard practice for most TV stations to...
operawire.com
Valentina Nafornița Announces First Feature Film as an Actress
Valentina Nafornița has announced she has finished filming her first feature film as an actress,. The actress took to social media and said, “What an incredible experience! I just filmed my very first movie as an actress, not a singer and I am so thrilled to share this with you. Of course you will have to wait till 2023 but I am so over the moon excited for you to see it.”
Comments / 0