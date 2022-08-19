ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

New Britney Spears Music Is Dropping This Week

Britney Army is in for a treat! Six years after she released her last album, Glory, Britney Spears is set to release new music this week! The 40-year-old singer has teamed up with Elton John for a highly anticipated collaboration for a duet titled "Hold Me Closer," a reimagined version of John's 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
The Independent

K-Pop group Blackpink release music video for Pink Venom

K-Pop group Blackpink released a new music video for their new song Pink Venom, featuring members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé showing off their dancing skills in colourful and stylish attires.Pink Venom is the group’s first single in two years and has been released months ahead of their 9-month world tour in October 2022, starting in Seoul.The foursome has become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea in 2016 and have collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here. Read More This England: Kenneth Branagh portrays Boris Johnson in new dramaWednesday: Netflix releases trailer for Addams Family spin-offBetter Call Saul: What happened in Netflix series finale?
thebrag.com

Get To Know: cheeky future pop star Caity Baser

When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right. Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer. A...
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
NPR

Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez

Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and that's true of Chalino Sanchez. But there's much more to his story, as the podcast "Idolo: The Ballad Of Chalino Sanchez" explores. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "IDOLO: THE BALLAD OF CHALINO SANCHEZ") ERICK GALINDO: At age 31, the self-made...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
operawire.com

Valentina Nafornița Announces First Feature Film as an Actress

Valentina Nafornița has announced she has finished filming her first feature film as an actress,. The actress took to social media and said, “What an incredible experience! I just filmed my very first movie as an actress, not a singer and I am so thrilled to share this with you. Of course you will have to wait till 2023 but I am so over the moon excited for you to see it.”
