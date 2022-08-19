Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an aftershock sequence where a large mainshock is followed by a decaying sequence of (mostly) smaller earthquakes.”
WYFF4.com
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake hits Anderson County, USGS says
HOMELAND PARK, S.C. — An earthquake rattled the Upstate on Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 2.11 quake hit at 2 a.m. and was centered about four miles southeast of Homeland Park in Anderson County. Experts call series of SC earthquakes an 'earthquake swarm'. The South Carolina...
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upcoming SC STEM programs
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John tells us about some upcoming STEM events: Computer Science and STEM Summit on September 19, Sonoco Fresh Summit, Great Jobs Forums. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Are asset values in a downward spiral for the next 10 years?
While most investment and economic prognosticators we talk to believe that stocks and bonds are in a traditional bear market that may be with us for the next several months, our next guest believes we have entered a super cycle that could deflate stock, bond, and real estate prices for the next 10 years. Mike Switzer interviews Tyson Halsey, a chartered financial analyst and managing member at Income Growth Advisors at Daniel Island, SC.
FOX Carolina
Upstate deputies warn about puppy scam targeting residents
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the sale of puppies. Deputies shared information about the scammer’s profile via Facebook on Monday. Deputies encouraged people to not send the person money or share the post. They also...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tenants asked to find new apartments in a matter of days with evacuation notice
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments say they were shocked by a notice on their door early Friday morning. Residents who answered the knock on the door, say they were spoken to by the current property manager who told them that they would have 10 days to evacuate their property.
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
wach.com
Man identified in deadly multi-vehicle crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on August 20. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, South Carolina. An autopsy has been schedule. At the time...
Raleigh News & Observer
Update: All lanes open on I-77 after morning crash in York County SC backed up traffic
All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Exit 82 in York County, South Carolina, re-opened Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker and other vehicles. The four lanes of southbound I-77 close to the Catawba River were operating after 3 p.m. and the site had been cleared, said...
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills Sumter resident
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Sumter resident who died in a crash that happened late Saturday on I-26. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Exit 72 to Newberry - which is roughly two miles north of the town.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Comments / 0