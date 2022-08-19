Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Crypto Exchange FTX's Revenue Soared 1,000% in 2021: Report
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed media reports of the exchange’s incredible growth during the 2021 bull market. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
Why Bitcoin Is Digital Real Estate
The properties of bitcoin reflect many of real estate’s value offers on top of fundamentally more secure custody. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
digg.com
An Optimistic Take On Bitcoin Communities
A positive outlook can be tough during the throes of a bear maer. Community is just one important thing that helps get Bitcoiners through tough times. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
digg.com
Invesco Rolls Out New $30 Million Metaverse Fund
The Invesco Metaverse Fund will focus on what the firm calls the “Metaverse Value Chain.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
An $18,000 Biopsy? Paying Cash Might Have Been Cheaper Than Using Her Insurance
A hospital's cost calculator said her procedure would be $1,400 for patients without insurance. Instead, the bill was almost $18,000 and, her part was more than $5,000 — the balance of her deductible. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you...
digg.com
Next Step To Widespread Bitcoin Adoption: Community Banks
With Taro, payments are routed through Lightning, weakening stablecoins and opening up opportunities for community banks to connect users to a global audience. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
Cuban government starts selling dollars — with limits
Cubans have lined up by the dozens at exchange houses for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years.
digg.com
Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University
An invention like Bitcoin couldn’t be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
This LED Hourglass Lets You Quickly Configure Your Visual Timer
This reimagined hourglass has raised well over $150K on Kickstarter, and we love the simple elagance. Whether you're playing games, trying to cram in some work quickly or just keeping track of your afternoon, the Focus Timer, this is a beautiful and functional timepiece. The price starts at $59, and...
digg.com
Telegram CEO Proposes Auctioning Usernames, Links As NFTs
Inspired by the $3 million TON domain sale, he wants to “add a little bit of Web 3.0 to Telegram.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
digg.com
Even Tesla Fans Think FSD's Price Hike to $15,000 Is Too Much
Tesla is raising the price of its FSD Beta software to $15,000, but drivers and Tesla fans are worried that it's simply not worth the price. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
CARS・
Comments / 0