Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30, some of the best local and touring comedians come to Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO