ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraga, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Trojans trounce Wolfpack, 56-0

If Oak Ridge wanted to send a message to their upcoming opponents this season, the message sent loud and clear. The Trojans jumped all over Cosumnes Oaks, leading 21-0 after the first quarter on its way to a 56-0 victory. Now the Trojans defeated the Wolfpack, 42-0 a season ago, but these are two different teams.
ELK GROVE, CA
247Sports

Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford

With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Sports
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Moraga, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Moraga, CA
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsoc
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Sports
indybay.org

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy