Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans trounce Wolfpack, 56-0
If Oak Ridge wanted to send a message to their upcoming opponents this season, the message sent loud and clear. The Trojans jumped all over Cosumnes Oaks, leading 21-0 after the first quarter on its way to a 56-0 victory. Now the Trojans defeated the Wolfpack, 42-0 a season ago, but these are two different teams.
Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford
With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Cal Poly is great for SLO, but for its neighborhoods, not so much, residents say
Residents who live near campus say they’re lose a sense of community as investors buy up homes and turn them into student rentals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park
The City of Arroyo Grande continues its Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park Sunday, Aug 21. The post Arroyo Grande continues their Summer Concert Series at Heritage Square Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Sailors lending a helping hand for San Jose’s first Fleet Week
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – United States Navy sailors wore many hats during San Jose’s first Fleet Week. They drove to Walnut Creek to help Habitat for Humanity build townhomes for low income families. Petty officer from the USS Carl Vinson Trey Perry told KRON4, “It’s nice to be able to make a change in […]
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of cars cruise through Atascadero
A cruise night full of classic cars came roaring back to life in Atascadero on Friday evening for Hot El Camino Cruise Night.
KTVU FOX 2
Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike
VACAVILLE, Calif. - UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located. Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker. In a Facebook post, police said David was. at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place. Police said...
indybay.org
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
Comments / 0