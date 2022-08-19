Read full article on original website
Related
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
nyspnews.com
Woman from Buffalo arrested for felony charges
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Asia R. Robinson, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Grand larceny 4th (E-felony). On July 28, 2022, Troopers received a complaint of a stolen credit card after further investigation it was determined that Robinson an employee at Walmart obtained a wallet left behind on her conveyor belt. Video shows Robinson secures the wallet behind some other items in her work area and later takes the wallet never turning it into management. Transaction history on the credit card had been obtained and with further investigation it was determined Robinson was in fact in possession of the stolen credit card through video surveillance at other retailers making transactions with the stolen card. Robinson was arrest and processed at SP Clarence.
nyspnews.com
Man from Tonawanda arrested for DWI
On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy, 39 of Tonawanda, NY for driving while intoxicated and speeding. On August 13, 2022, Troopers stopped Murphy on Main Street in the town of Clarence for speeding. Murphy was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Murphy recorded .17% BAC.
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the City of Buffalo. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jasmine Craig of Buffalo has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders of Buffalo on Berkshire Avenue.
wutv29.com
16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
nyspnews.com
Four drunk drivers taken off the road
On Saturday, August 20, 2022, New York State Police conducted a DWI checkpoint in the city of Lockport. In total, four impaired motorists were removed from the roadway and charged with misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated. Brandon K Garlinger, 39 of Hamburg registered a BAC of .10 and was charged with...
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
iheart.com
Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Sentenced in 2020 July 4th Weekend Shooting
A Rochester man will serve 16 years to life in prison for his role in a shooting on 4th of July weekend in 2020. 26-year-old Shallah Sherman was convicted last month on two weapons charges and was sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender. Police say Sherman opened fire into...
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
Man from Colden was arrested for DWI
On August 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested James C. Gehrke, 39 of Boston, Ny for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, drinking alcohol in vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. On August 11, 2022, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle off the roadway. Upon arrival operator identified as...
13 WHAM
Rochester up to 50 homicides days after extension of state of emergency over gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester reached 50 homicides on the year this weekend, just days after Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency to combat gun violence. Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Olean Street overnight Sunday. Less than...
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
iheart.com
Arrest in June Shooting on Rochester's Southwest Side
A Rochester man has been charged in a June shooting on the city's southwest side. Police say 33-year-old Marquis Brown shot another 33-year-old man in the leg on Epworth Street. The victim survived. Brown faces assault and 2 weapons charges.
Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for felony DWI
On August 20, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Matthey J. Hamm., 29, of Lockport, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on Maple Road in the town of Newstead, Hamm was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Hamm had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Hamm had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.15% BAC. Hamm was released with appearance tickets for the town of Newstead court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Comments / 0