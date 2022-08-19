On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Asia R. Robinson, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Grand larceny 4th (E-felony). On July 28, 2022, Troopers received a complaint of a stolen credit card after further investigation it was determined that Robinson an employee at Walmart obtained a wallet left behind on her conveyor belt. Video shows Robinson secures the wallet behind some other items in her work area and later takes the wallet never turning it into management. Transaction history on the credit card had been obtained and with further investigation it was determined Robinson was in fact in possession of the stolen credit card through video surveillance at other retailers making transactions with the stolen card. Robinson was arrest and processed at SP Clarence.

