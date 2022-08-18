Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
tippahnews.com
Multiple arrests made for kidnapping
Multiple arrests made for kidnappingCooperation and Communication Between Law Enforcement Results in Timely Arrest of Kidnapping/Assault Suspects. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Flowood Police Department that an injured male victim walked into their lobby and reported that he had been to an address located in the county to meet a female where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
WAPT
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that...
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
fox40jackson.com
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – Vicksburg Police Department arrested three people involved in separate drug-related incidents. On August 18, VPD took 42-year-old Justin Cantrell into custody after officers found 2.28 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge...
vicksburgnews.com
Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
68-year-old Vicksburg man dies after vehicle overturns, according to MHP
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 3 near Redwood. According to MHP, a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up was traveling southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. Officers identified the man...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
WLBT
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bentonia, MS - Man Fatally Hit by Train in Yazoo Co
Bentonia, MS (August 19, 2022) - A man was killed after being struck by a train outside of Bentonia on Monday morning, August 15. The deadly crash took place in Yazoo county at around 5:15 a.m. The victim was crossing at the railroad track when they were hit by an...
Comments / 0