Celtics forward Grant Williams explains origin of 'Batman' nickname

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams has made a name for himself as the team’s resident fan of geeky stuff, from the nerdy board game “Settlers of Catan” to his predilection toward comic books. All are a badge the Charlotte native wears proudly.

So when news emerged that the former Tennessee start reportedly dubbed himself “Batman” after an impressive outing against Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic, Williams received a fair amount of ribbing externally for the nickname while his teammates were supportive for the most part. But the origin story for the former Vol’s alter ego was not quite on the money, a fact revealed by the Celtics swingman in a recent interview with Heavy’s Jack Simone.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear more about Williams’ batman nickname and how it got started for yourself.

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Celtis president Brad Stevens makes a rare offseason radio appearance to talk about Jaylen Brown's future

After keeping very quiet throughout the whole Kevin Durant trade saga that the Brooklyn Nets star ended after meeting with Nets brass and rescinding his trade request, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations made an appearance on the WEEI “Merloni, Fauria and Mego” show on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the Celtics’ perspective on the trade rumors.
