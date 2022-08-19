Read full article on original website
Related
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary
Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday. The post Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pieces of Morro Rock to be brought back to original location
A large project is underway to bring pieces of Morro Rock back to their original location. Up to 10,000 tons of rock will be transported on a barge from Port San Luis to Morro Rock.
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The search for solutions to help Nipomo Mesa communities breathe better air
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to air pollution has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. Historically marginalized local communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution in the air they breathe every day. There is no cure-all...
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: The "reunification" of Morro Rock, and CA unemployment drops to historic low
Northern Chumash Tribal Council holds reunification ceremony at Morro Rock. The Northern Chumash Tribal Council held a ceremony this weekend that they described as a “reunification” of Morro Rock. The rock is a sacred site to the Chumash, whose name for it is Lisamu’. Much of the rock...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 62: Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Gaviota Coast
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair, about the foundation’s mission and the history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
New dog rescue opens in North County
Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Plans 80-Room Expansion
The city’s largest hotel along the waterfront, The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (previously known as the Fess Parker Red Lion, then the Fess Parker Doubletree), is proposing a new extension with an additional 80 rooms, though the project planners’ first go-round at the Historic Landmarks Commission indicates a long battle before the design earns approval from city leadership.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Car erupts in flames after crashing at Mission Plaza in SLO
The driver was injured in the crash that occurred around 2 a.m.
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
No home yet, but things are looking up for family of 6 evicted from SLO County motel
They have a place to sleep, but at $2,680 every two weeks, it’s still too high.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine
Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles
Junction offers an extensive tapas and drinks menu. – Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family. Owners and...
Northern Chumash Tribal Council to celebrate the reunification of Morro Rock
Ceremony Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site. – The Northern Chumash Tribal Council will hold a private ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the return of stones from the Chumash sacred site of Lisamu’, commonly known as Morro Rock, that were mined more than 120 years ago.
See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace
Goleta just got a little bit sweeter as See's Candy moved into the Camino Real Marketplace and celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The post See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Spraying sprinklers and dripping hoses: SLO City Council hired a ‘water cop’ in 1980s
Ray Cardwall was paid $6 an hour to roam the city in a white-and-orange pickup truck looking for lawbreakers.
Noozhawk
Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement
Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
NBC Los Angeles
Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger
MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
Comments / 0