sitelinesb.com

Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening

••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Indy, Ep. 62: Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation’s Fight to Preserve the Gaviota Coast

The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we speak with Mark Morey, the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter chair, and Ken Palley, longtime activist, executive committee member, and former chair, about the foundation’s mission and the history of their environmental work along the Gaviota Coast. They share more about their battles with developers over land, community outreach projects, and the importance of upholding environmental legislation that protects preservations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New dog rescue opens in North County

Organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations, shelter them in a loving home environment until they find homes. – A new dog rescue, Novy’s Ark, has opened in Atascadero. Novy’s Ark is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Plans 80-Room Expansion

The city’s largest hotel along the waterfront, The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (previously known as the Fess Parker Red Lion, then the Fess Parker Doubletree), is proposing a new extension with an additional 80 rooms, though the project planners’ first go-round at the Historic Landmarks Commission indicates a long battle before the design earns approval from city leadership.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine

Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement

Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
LOMPOC, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morro Bay's Avocado Margarita Festival Just Got Bigger

MORRO ROCK? It is most definitely not shaped like an avocado. Rather, it is very much a Morro Rock-shaped rock, a massive and magnificent volcanic plug that has a distinctive appearance that is instantly recognizable to anyone who has called upon the beautiful Central Coast burg. But a person might be forgiven for thinking of the iconic alligator pear, and all of its yummy uses, upon seeing Morro Rock in the foggy distance. Why? Because one of the Golden State's greenest and creamiest scenes has long taken place in the ocean-close hamlet, a celebration of the pit-tastic fruit, a variety of spicy and savory guacamoles, and a libation that's long been associated with avocado-centered appetizers, the margarita. For Morro Bay is the famous home of the Avocado Margarita Festival, a foodie gathering that's about to embark on something new in 2022: A three-day event.
MORRO BAY, CA

