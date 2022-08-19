Read full article on original website
Bitcoin eyes the $22k resistance level as the market slowly recovers
Bitcoin could rally towards the $22k resistance level over the coming hours as the broader market slowly recovers. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering today, following a slow start to the week. After losing more than 3% of its value on Monday, the crypto market is up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours.
Why is ATOM up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours?
ATOM is one of the best performers amongst the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos ecosystem, is one of the best performers amongst the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. The coin has added more than 12% to its value today, outperforming the broader crypto market.
Cryptos to watch despite a bearish start to the week
It’s a slow start to the week for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin trading volumes are low, and there is no major news that can trigger any significant market moves today. More broadly, the financial markets remain relatively bearish, as major economies look all but headed for a recession. Despite all this, some cryptocurrencies have significant potential to pull a surprise rally during the week. Below are some cryptos that could give investors a good return on investment this week.
Bitcoin price: Peter Brandt suggests possible bottom for BTC
Bitcoin looks to have reached levels similar to those hit before a bounce in July, veteran trader and analyst Peter Brandt says. However, with risk-off sentiment largely intact, he notes it might not be time to flip so bullish. BTC/USD was trading near $21,400 at the time of writing. Bitcoin...
Here are Cryptocurrencies that could rally toward the end of August
Bitcoin technical indicators on the weekly charts show a potentially significant price drop in the coming weeks or months. The moving averages have formed a bearish crossover and could draw a lot of short sellers in the coming days. However, if past price action is anything to go by, the...
Scaramucci: Bitcoin is not mature enough to be an inflation hedge
Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin needs to reach a billion wallets to start being regarded as an inflation hedge. He is however bullish on the crypto markets, predicting a recovery going into end of the year. Scaramucci also says the meme stock situation remains due to people holding a ton of...
Shiba Inu retraces back to breakout support – Will price rebound?
Shiba Inu token rallied to $0.000017 as risk-on sentiment entered markets. The token trades at support after losing grip of previous gains. Crypto sentiment remains weak, but Shiba Inu could take a u-turn to the upside. Whether Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has returned to the bear market is a question hard...
Coinbase CEO says crypto winter might last another 12-18 months
Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says its difficult to predict markets, but foresees the crypto market recovery taking a year or more. Armstrong hints at Coinbase being prepared for the down cycle after going through four such cycles before. Coinbase...
The crypto winter allows us as a company to build, says Bitstamp’s CEO
The cryptocurrency bear market is in play, and Bitstamp’s CEO said it has given the company the opportunity to build. Bitstamp CEO Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux has revealed in a recent interview that the ongoing crypto winter has allowed the company to build. Bitstamp is a cryptocurrency exchange based in Luxembourg and one of the leading trading platforms in Europe.
Acala community okays burning billions of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin
According to a news post by the co-founder of Acala Network, Bette Chen, the Acala community has voted to burn 2.97 billion Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoins. Acala is a scalable and Ethereum-compatible layer-1 smart contract platform built on Polkadot blockchain and it is the blockchain network that powers the aUSD stablecoin.
BitBox02 Review – is it a good option for cold storage?
This year has been brutal thus far in the cryptocurrency markets. Among the bearish developments has been a bunch of centralised entities filing for bankruptcy, the most high-profile of whom was Celsius. Against this backdrop, the mantra of “not your keys, not your coins” rings truer than ever. As contagion...
Bitcoin isn’t going away, says Bakk’t CEO
Bitcoin is down by more than 60% from its all-time high, but Bakkt’s CEO says the leading cryptocurrency isn’t going away. Gavin Michael, the CEO of ICE-owned Bakkt, told Yahoo Finance in an interview on Friday that Bitcoin isn’t going away. He made this statement at a time when Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market are underperforming.
FTX revenue soared 1,000% amid last year’s crypto craze: report
FTX saw its 2021 revenue grow from $89 million to hit over $1 billion as the crypto market rallied. Growth came amid huge expansion across the globe, CNBC said in a report citing leaked documents. Despite crypto winter, FTX has looked to add to its growing portfolio of companies. FTX...
Australia plans mapping of crypto tokens as part of regulatory push
Australia’s crypto mapping exercise seeks to help authorities know about which crypto assets are used in the country. The review is also meant to offer insights into how to better protect investors amid potentially harmful crypto advertisements. The government will soon introduce a consultation paper. Australia is looking to...
Lyra launches platform allowing users to spend crypto in any online merchant
Lyra, a secure online and in-store payment solution has launched a new platform that allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies in any of the many online merchants across the world. Users will be able to pay using cryptocurrencies on online merchants like Netflix, DoorDash, Airbnb, Walmart and Instacart among others....
Cardano the most popular cryptocurrency on Instagram
Cardano fans’ reputation as the loudest is backed up, ranking as Instagram’s most popular coin. Tether’s controversial nature is reflected, with the highest number of comments per post. Bitcoin has 55% more posts per day than Ethereum. Tezos has the highest average number of likes per post.
