CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring potential sale of MLB franchise
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he has begun a formal process to "evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team." Moreno purchased the Angels from Disney for $180 million in May 2003, a few months after the franchise won its only World Series championship. Here...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On books for 2023
Maldonado's $4.5 million team option for 2023 vested Sunday after he appeared in his 90th game of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The $4.5 million price tag is somewhat steep if Maldonado were to move into a backup role in 2023, but the Astros have thus far shown no inclination to reducing the 36-year-old's playing time, even after acquiring fellow catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston earlier this month. With Vazquez headed to free agency this offseason and likely to command a bigger contract than the Astros may be willing to pay, Maldonado could be poised to enter next season atop the depth chart. Though Maldonado owns a lowly .181 batting average and .245 on-base percentage for the season, he's popped 12 home runs and receives high praise for his game calling, pitch framing and ability to control the running game.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Rests Tuesday
Bart is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bart has two strikeouts in consecutive games and 11 in his last 31 at-bats, although he has a respectable .772 OPs in that 10-game span. Austin Wynns is handling catching duties Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Takes seat Tuesday
Rosario is on the bench for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh. William Contreras will be the designated hitter for the second game of the set against the Pirates. Rosario went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday and has hit .219 with three extra-base hits in his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Due back Wednesday
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he expects Helsley (personal) to be reinstated from the restricted list prior to Wednesday's game in Chicago against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Helsley was initially placed on the paternity list Friday, but he put in a request to spend more time with...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Optioned to minors
Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Nunez had filled in as the backup catcher in Colorado with Elias Diaz sidelined. With Diaz back, Nunez will return to Albuquerque after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his brief stint with the big-league club.
CBS Sports
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals to victory with 693rd career home run, his seventh in the last 12 days
Just a few weeks ago, the chances of Albert Pujols reaching the career mark of 700 home runs was pretty far-fetched. He is in the midst of a surge right now and it's starting to come into view, however. Monday against the Cubs, Pujols homered again. As noted in the...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Luke Farrell: Lined up to join big club Wednesday
Cubs manager David Ross said Farrell is expected to receive a call-up from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Ross said he wanted to wait until Tuesday's doubleheader with St. Louis concludes before locking Farrell in for...
