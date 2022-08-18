Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but he'll head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs
Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled
Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Activated as expected
Narvaez (quadriceps) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday. A strained quadriceps had kept Narvaez out since early August, but he's good to go now after going 3-for-8 in a pair of rehab games. Mario Feliciano was optioned to create room on the roster, leaving Victor Caratini to serve as Narvaez's lone backup behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Yankees' Luke Bard: Gets call-up
The Yankees recalled Bard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for Albert Abreu, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Bard has yet to debut for New York after being claimed off waivers earlier this month, but he previously made eight relief appearances at the big-league level with the Rays in 2022, logging a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 14 innings.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Recalled from Triple-A
Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He was optioned down a few days ago, but he didn't make an appearance during his brief stint in Iowa. Espinoza has a 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB in 15.1 innings across six appearances. He should work in long relief after taking the place of Keegan Thompson (back) on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: May require rehab assignment
Nido (illness) may require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Nido was expected back for the team's weekend series against the Phillies, though he is not yet ready to return. He's been sidelined since Aug. 13, so he likely wouldn't need a long rehab stint prior to returning.
