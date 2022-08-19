ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well. While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the The post Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages. Moon Seals was...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Officers#Brain Injury#St Mary Corwin Hospital#Surveillance
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

One killed at convenience store at Hancock and Jet Wing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large police presence remains at the Kum and Go gas station off Jet Wing and Hancock. Emergency responders were called to the location around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officers located a deceased adult male with an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
KXRM

Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent

CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
AGUILAR, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy