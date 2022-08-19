Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department held a news conference to provide an update on a joint investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, and 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office into gang activity in the city. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this...
Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, the three Pueblo South High School students robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 17 weren't the only victims that day. Arrest documents say a group of suspects robbed a gas station as well. While walking home from school, police say three suspects robbed the The post Court Docs: Suspect in armed robbery of Pueblo students linked to other crimes that same day appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
KRDO
Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
KKTV
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
KRDO
Pueblo teen faces federal charges, accused of threatening members of U.S. Congress
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo teenager faces numerous federal charges after allegedly threatening members of Congress. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals is accused of threatening to assault and murder three unidentified members of Congress through online messages. Moon Seals was...
One injured from shooting, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
KRDO
One killed at convenience store at Hancock and Jet Wing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large police presence remains at the Kum and Go gas station off Jet Wing and Hancock. Emergency responders were called to the location around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officers located a deceased adult male with an...
Crash on I-25 near Aguilar leaves one dead, two hospitalized
At 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, a blue Hyundai was traveling southbound on I-24 near milepost 31 when the driver lost control and crossed the median and collided with a truck traveling northbound.
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was suggested, and he agreed to help me," Samantha Peck told The Gazette Monday, following her preliminary hearing at the 4th Judicial District courthouse in Cripple Creek. ...
KKTV
1 dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person inside a stolen vehicle was killed Sunday afternoon when the driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into an oncoming car. The deadly collision happened at the intersection of Bellamy and Astrozon, a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. “When we get...
Fremont County offices closed a second day due to cyber attack
Fremont County offices were closed for a second day in a row Thursday as a result of a reported cyber security breach.
One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash
AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
